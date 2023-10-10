5 players to watch out for at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open

The Shriners Children’s Open is the latest event from the FedEx Cup fall schedule. The championship has been hosted since 1983 and many legendary golfers have lifted the iconic trophy. It is also a great platform for golfers to pick their first competitive victory as done by Tiger Woods.

The 2023 edition of the competition is getting increasingly interesting due to the quality of the golfers playing in the tournament. With big household names to underrated players, everyone will be taking part in the auspicious event.

With numerous competitors and favorites, let's take a look at the 5 players to watch out for the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open.

1. Tom Kim

Kim Joo-Hyung, also known as Tom Kim is a South Korean professional golfer who also happens to be the defending champion this year at the competition. The 21-year-old won last year with a hefty 3-stroke margin and is the favorite to repeat the feat again.

Kim is entering the tournament with strong odds of +1100. However, he will face stern competition from the next golfer on the list.

2. Ludvig Aberg

The Swedish golfer was one of the most impressive golfers during the 2023 Ryder Cup. Ludvig Aberg went undefeated during the foursomes and helped his team to a historic start against the mighty Team USA. His unreal performance also helped him become the highest-ranked Swedish golfer on the PGA Tour.

Aberg is entering the tournament with +1200 odds and will be looking to challenge for the title.

3. Luke List

One of the many reasons Luke List finds himself on this list is because he is in incredible form. The American professional golfer is fresh off a win at the San Farms championship. The 38-year-old can secure his third victory at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open.

4. Cam Davis

Cam Davis has decent odds of winning the competition and has loads of momentum entering the competition. He has been extremely consistent this year and finished 3rd at the Fortinet Championship while only having one finish outside the top 10 since the summer this year.

With the odds of +2000, he can challenge for the competition that lacks major players on the course.

5. Adam Schenk

Previously, the 31-year-old Adam Schenk had decent performances at the Shriners Children’s Open and is looking to replicate that this year. The American professional golfer finished T3 in 2021 and T12 last year. Additionally, his strong performance at the Tour Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship will give him the added momentum to secure victory here.

Lexi Thompson to compete with men for the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open

The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open will be a historic event for quite a few reasons. However, the most important of them all is the exemption of Lexi Thompson for the event. The 28-year-old received an unrestricted exemption and will be the 7th woman to compete in a PGA Tour event.

She will compete in Las Vegas along with 131 men for the $4.8 million purse. The American professional golfer was extremely excited after her selection and wants to use the platform to send a message to every young girl out there who wants to chase her dreams regardless of how hard it is.

Thompson has had an exceptional career and she keeps adding milestones to it following her exemption in the Shriners Children’s Open.