Who won the Fortinet Championship 2023? Final leaderboard and standings explored

Sahith Theegala carded a 4-under 68 on Sunday, September 17, to secure a two-stroke victory in the 2023 Fortinet Championship. He finished the week at 21-under, claiming his maiden title after 74 starts on the PGA Tour.

Starting the day with a two-stroke lead, Theegala sank three birdies in the first five holes. He went on to record four more birdies and three bogeys on the remaining holes.

S.H. Kim, who began the final day at Silverado Resort (North Course) tied for second on the leaderboard, shot a 4-under 68, securing a solo runner-up finish at 19-under. Cam Davis slipped to third place after carding a 2-under 70 on Day 4, finishing four strokes behind the leader.

Eric Cole shot a 2-under 70 in the final round to aggregate at 16-under and finish 4th at the Fortinet Championship.

Justin Thomas, who missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs last month for the first time in his career, had a strong week. However, he played his worst round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Sunday, shooting an even-par 72 to finish solo fifth at 15-under.

Two-time defending champion Max Homa closed the day with a 3-under 69, totaling 13-under for the event, and finished tied for seventh place.

Final Leaderboard for the 2023 Fortinet Championship explored

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Fortinet Championship:

1. Sahith Theegala: -21

2. S.H. Kim: -19

3. Cam Davis: -17

4. Eric Cole: -16

5. Justin Thomas: -15

6. Brendon Todd: -14

T7. Troy Merritt: -13

T7. Max Homa: -13

T7. Callum Tarren: -13

T7. Matt Kuchar: -13

T11. Matthias Schwab: -12

T11. J.J. Spaun: -12

T11. Peter Malnati: -12

T14. Dylan Wu: -11

T14. Sam Ryder: -11

T14. K.H. Lee: -11

T17. Doug Ghim: -10

T17. Mark Hubbard: -10

T19. Martin Laird: -9

T19. Carson Young: -9

T19. Jason Dufner: -9

T19. Hank Lebioda: -9

T19. Chad Ramey: -9

T19. Robby Shelton: -9

T25. Luke List: -8

T25. Greyson Sigg: -8

T25. Vince Whaley: -8

T25. D.J. Trahan: -8

T25. Kelly Kraft: -8

T30. Tyson Alexander: -7

T30. Russell Knox: -7

T30. David Lipsky: -7

T30. Nate Lashley: -7

T30. Ben Taylor: -7

T30. Erik van Rooyen: -7

T30. Satoshi Kodaira -7

T30. Justin Suh: -7

T30. Beau Hossler: -7

T30. Tom Johnson: -7

T30. Lucas Herbert: -7

T30. Jimmy Walker: -7

T30. Davis Thompson: -7

T30. Scott Harrington: -7

T30. Martin Trainer: -7

T45. Stephan Jaeger: -6

T45. James Hahn: -6

T45. Andrew Landry: -6

T45. Sam Stevens: -6

T45. Harry Hall: -6

T45. Ryan Moore: -6

T45. Justin Lower: -6

T52. Mackenzie Hughes: -5

T52. Zac Blair: -5

T52. Brice Garnett: -5

T52. Sangmoon Bae: -5

T56. Preston Summerhays (a): -4

T56. Ben Crane: -4

T56. Patton Kizzire: -4

T56. Austin Cook: -4

T56. Kevin Streelman: -4

T56. Scott Stallings: -4

T62. Kevin Kisner: -3

T62. Chesson Hadley: -3

64. William McGirt: -2

65. Sung Kang: -1

T66. Richy Werenski: E

T66. Chez Reavie: E

68. Carl Yuan: +2