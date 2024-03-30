5 big names who missed the cut at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open ft. Jason Day, Padraig Harrington

The second round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open concluded with Tony Finau firing a low 62 to take a 36-hole single-stroke lead. Argentine Alejandro Tosti was two strokes back at 7-under after shooting a 3-under 67. Thomas Detry also shot a low 64 to aggregate at 6-under after two rounds.

While many players did incredibly well over the two days at Memorial Park, there were a few disappointments too. The likes of Padraig Harrington and Jason Day bowed out early from the tournament after falling below the cutline, which was set at 1-over.

Here's a look at five names who fell short of making it to the weekend of the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open

Five top names who failed to make a cut at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open

1) Padraig Harrington

Padraig Harrington during the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, Round Two

Padraig Harrington couldn't emulate his last week's PGA Tour Champions win at Memorial Park as he failed to make a cut after shooting a 4-over 74 on Friday. He had carded an even-par 70 in the opening round.

2) Jason Day

Jason Day during the 2024 Players Championship - Round Three

Similar to Harrington, Jason Day also started with a 70 at Memorial Park. He posted a 2-over 72 and missed the cut by a single stroke. Prior to this week, he had missed just one cut and had three top tens.

3) Keith Mitchell

Keith Mitchell reacts during the first round of the Houston Open

Keith Mitchell shot a back-to-back 71 at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open to miss the cut by two strokes.

This was Mitchell's second missed cut of the season, where he has posted two top tens. Last week, he finished T17 at the Valspar Championship after having a 54-hole lead.

4) Doug Ghim

Doug Ghim lines up his putt during the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, Round One

Doug Ghim missed his first cut in seven weeks after shooting 71 and 72 at Memorial Park.

Before this week, Ghim had made six back-to-back cuts and registered a top-20 finish in five of them. This is his third missed cut of the season.

5) Jake Knapp

Jake Knapp during the Texas Children's Houston Open, Round Two

Jake Knapp shot 74 on Thursday, and the 71 in the second round didn't help him make the cut at Memorial Park. This was his second missed cut of the rookie season, where he has already registered a win.