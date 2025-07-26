5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 3M Open ft. Sahith Theegala

The second round of the 2025 3M Open was played on Friday, July 25. Players fought hard throughout the day to try and post their best performances and make the cut at TPC Twin Cities.

Players who posted a 36 hole score of 5 under par or better made it through to the weekend at the 3M Open. With some big names like Jake Knapp in contention, several of the PGA Tour's best missed the cut including Sahith Theegala.

Here's a look at five big time golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 3M Open (via PGA Tour):

#1. Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala, 3M Open (Image via Imagn)

Sahith Theegala opened up the 2025 3M Open with a 1-over-par 72 round. On Friday, he got off to a rough start with a bogey on the par four first hole. However, the PGA Tour star was unfazed and went on to post two consecutive birdies.

Two pars later, Theegala went on to card in three back-to-back birdies to total 4 under par 31 for the front nine. Unfortunately, he recorded three bogeys on the back nine to miss the cut by three strokes.

Si Woo Kim, John Deere Classic (Image via Getty)

Si Woo Kim missed the cut at the 2025 3M Open despite posting consistent performances over two rounds. He carded in a 1-under-par 70 on Thursday with four birdies and three bogeys.

The Korean golfer went on to total even par 35 for the first nine of the second round. In order to make the cut, Si Woo Kim needed to record four birdies on the back nine.

However, he made pars on eight of the holes and made only one birdie on the par 3 17th hole to miss the cut by three strokes.

#3. Tony Finau

Tony Finau, 3M Open (Image via Imagn)

Tony Finau had a decent start to the tournament. He carded in a 2-under-par 69 score on Thursday with three birdies and one bogey. However, the pressure of making the cut got to him on Friday.

The American golfer struggled to hit greens and make putts during the second round. Tony Finau recorded four bogeys and two double bogeys to total 6 over par 77 on Friday. He missed the cut by nine strokes.

#4. Tom Hoge

Tom Hoge, U.S. Open (Image via Imagn)

Tom Hoge did not have a good week at the 2025 3M Open. He carded in three bogeys in his last three holes on Thursday to end the day with a 3-over-par 74 score.

The 36-year-old got off to a great start on Friday with three birdies in the first three holes only to go on to card in two bogeys and four double bogeys. Having totalled 7 over par 78 on the second day, he claimed the dead last position at the tournament and missed the cut.

#5. Andrew Putnam

Andrew Putnam, Rocket Mortgage Classic (Image via Imagn)

Andrew Putnam had a decent start to the event with a 1-under-par 70 score on Thursday. In order to make the cut, he would need to post a 4-under-par round on Friday.

The American golfer did go on to card in four birdies. However, an unfortunate bogey on the par 3 13th hole led to him posting a 3-under-par 68 score. Putnam missed the cut by one stroke.

