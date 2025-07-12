5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship Ft. Lydia Ko and Maja Stark

Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, a cut line was established at 2 over par. The top 64 players and those tied made it through safely to the weekend.

Ad

Among a star-studded field at the challenging Evian Resort Club, several big-time golfers missed the cut at the Major championship by a slim margin. Some names on this list include Lydia Ko and Maja Stark.

Here's a look at five golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship (via LPGA Tour):

#1. Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko, KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Lydia Ko scored a 2-over-par 73 in the opening round. She followed it up with a 3-over-par 74 score on Friday to total 5 over par.

Ad

Trending

The New Zealand-born golfer missed the cut by three strokes. This tournament marks Lydia Ko's second consecutive missed cut. The World No. 3 golfer has only missed two cuts this year.

#2. Maja Stark

Maja Stark, The Amundi Evian Championship (Image via Getty)

Maja Stark opened up the 2025 edition of the event with a decent one-over-par 72 score. However, Friday's round proved to be a challenge, with 6 bogeys and one double bogey leading to a 3-over-par 74 score.

Ad

The Swede missed the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship by two strokes. This week marks Maja Stark's fifth missed cut of the season. She ranks 8th in the world with one victory so far this year at the last major championship—the 2025 U.S. Women's Open.

#3. Anna Nordqvist

Anna Nordqvist, The Amundi Evian Championship (Image via Getty)

Anna Nordqvist began the tournament with a 2-over-par 73 score comprised of four bogeys and two birdies. However, the Solheim Cup star carded in three bogeys and one double bogey on Friday to total 6 over par for 36 holes.

Ad

She missed the cut by a four-stroke margin. Anna Nordqvist won the Amundi Evian Championship in 2017 with a total 9-under-par score. Ranked 146th in the world, this is her second consecutive missed cut.

#4. Yealimi Noh

Yealimi Noh, KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Yealimi Noh had a tough day during the opening round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. She posted a 4-over-par 75 on Friday and knew she had to battle it out the next day in hopes of making the cut.

Ad

The 23-year-old golfer fought well on Saturday. However, the one under-par 70 score for the second day was not enough to earn her a spot in the weekend. Noh missed the cut by one stroke.

#5. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, The Chevron Championship (Image via Imagn)

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard had a decent start at the event with an even par 71 score. However, the pressure of making the cut led to a 3-over-par 74 score on Friday. She missed the cut by one stroke.

Having tied for 3rd place at the Dow Championship two weeks ago, this week's LPGA Tour event marks Roussin-Bouchard's sixth missed cut of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More