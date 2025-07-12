5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship Ft. Lydia Ko and Maja Stark

Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, a cut line was established at 2 over par. The top 64 players and those tied made it through safely to the weekend.
Among a star-studded field at the challenging Evian Resort Club, several big-time golfers missed the cut at the Major championship by a slim margin. Some names on this list include Lydia Ko and Maja Stark.
Here's a look at five golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship (via LPGA Tour):
#1. Lydia Ko
Lydia Ko scored a 2-over-par 73 in the opening round. She followed it up with a 3-over-par 74 score on Friday to total 5 over par.
The New Zealand-born golfer missed the cut by three strokes. This tournament marks Lydia Ko's second consecutive missed cut. The World No. 3 golfer has only missed two cuts this year.
#2. Maja Stark
Maja Stark opened up the 2025 edition of the event with a decent one-over-par 72 score. However, Friday's round proved to be a challenge, with 6 bogeys and one double bogey leading to a 3-over-par 74 score.
The Swede missed the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship by two strokes. This week marks Maja Stark's fifth missed cut of the season. She ranks 8th in the world with one victory so far this year at the last major championship—the 2025 U.S. Women's Open.
#3. Anna Nordqvist
Anna Nordqvist began the tournament with a 2-over-par 73 score comprised of four bogeys and two birdies. However, the Solheim Cup star carded in three bogeys and one double bogey on Friday to total 6 over par for 36 holes.
She missed the cut by a four-stroke margin. Anna Nordqvist won the Amundi Evian Championship in 2017 with a total 9-under-par score. Ranked 146th in the world, this is her second consecutive missed cut.
#4. Yealimi Noh
Yealimi Noh had a tough day during the opening round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. She posted a 4-over-par 75 on Friday and knew she had to battle it out the next day in hopes of making the cut.
The 23-year-old golfer fought well on Saturday. However, the one under-par 70 score for the second day was not enough to earn her a spot in the weekend. Noh missed the cut by one stroke.
#5. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard had a decent start at the event with an even par 71 score. However, the pressure of making the cut led to a 3-over-par 74 score on Friday. She missed the cut by one stroke.
Having tied for 3rd place at the Dow Championship two weeks ago, this week's LPGA Tour event marks Roussin-Bouchard's sixth missed cut of the season.