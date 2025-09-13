5 big names who missed the cut at the BMW PGA Championship 2025 ft. Brooks Koepka

The 2025 BMW PGA Championship has been making a lot of headlines this week. The tournament is currently underway at Wentworth Golf Club, well known for its risk-reward layout. The event has had a tight leaderboard from the start, and after 36 holes, the cut was also set fairly low at 2 under par.
A total of 78 players were able to make this cut; however, here are 5 major names who failed to do so:
5 big golfers who missed the cut at the BMW PGA Championship
#5 Nicolai Højgaard
The Højgaard brothers were one of the fan favorites at this year's BMW PGA Championship. Unfortunately, the twins did not do well, and both missed the cut. Talking about Nicolai Højgaard first, he was unable to maintain his composure during round one, resulting in a score of 6 over par.
Following this, Højgaard shot a decent round of even par on the second day, but it was insufficient to advance to the weekend game. He finished the tournament tied for 130th position.
#4 Rasmus Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard, like his brother, did not make the cut at the BMW PGA Championship. Rasmus has been in fairly consistent form this season, but the Wentworth Golf Club has proven to be a significant test for him. The golfer began his tournament with a round of 2 over par, putting him on the verge of being eliminated.
Followed by this, Højgaard shot 3 over par in his second round, resulting in a final score of 5 over par and tied for 128th place. His elimination from the tournament has also raised some concerns among fans, given that he is scheduled to play in the Ryder Cup in a few weeks.
#3 Luke Donald
Luke Donald is the captain of Team Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup, and he is undoubtedly busy with a lot of captain's work. It seems that all of this has had an impact on Donald's game, as he was unable to perform well in the BMW PGA Championship.
Donald began his campaign at Wentworth Golf Club with an even par first round and finished with a score of one under par in the second round. Thus, he finished the tournament with a total score of 1 under par, tied for 87th place, missing the cut by just one shot.
#2 Billy Horschel
Billy Horschel's 2025 season has been a rollercoaster. On one hand, he has managed some great top 10 finishes in big tournaments such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Valspar Championship. But on the other hand, he has missed five cuts this season, and his sixth missed cut came during the BMW PGA Championship.
Horschel began his tournament campaign with a 1-over-par score, putting him, too, on the verge of elimination. The golfer did manage to make a comeback, shooting a 2 under par in the second round, but it was insufficient to make the cut.
#1 Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka was one of the biggest golfers to enter the BMW PGA Championship. He was one of the fan favourites to win the whole event, but luck was not on his side. Despite a superb second round of four under par, Koepka missed the cut. The LIV Golfer had an off first round of 3 over par, which knocked him out of contention.
Koepka finished with a total score of 1 under par, tying for 87th position and missing the cut by only one shot.