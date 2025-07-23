5 big names missing from the 2025 3M Open ft. Scottie Scheffler

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Twin Cities this week for the 2025 3M Open, scheduled from July 24 to 27. With the Open Championship wrapped up and the FedEx Cup Playoffs approaching, this marks one of the final regular-season events. The tournament offers an $8.4 million purse and 500 FedEx Cup points.

While defending champion Jhonattan Vegas and 2022 winner Tony Finau are in the field, several top players, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, are skipping the event.

Here are five big names who are not competing at the 2025 3M Open

1) Scottie Scheffler

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is skipping the 3M Open after capturing his fourth win of the season at the Open Championship, finishing 17-under-par. It marked his 16th start of the year.

The PGA Tour pro also won the PGA Championship (11-under) and the Memorial Tournament (10-under) and posted his best performance of 2025 at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, finishing 31-under-par. Scheffler has one runner-up finish and 13 top-10s this season. He also skipped the 3M Open last year.

2. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is also not in the field this week. He has played 14 events in 2025 so far, including a T7 finish (10-under) at the Open Championship. This season, he has three wins, including a career Grand Slam win at the Masters, along with one runner-up and eight top-10 finishes.

The Northern Irishman missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open and, like Scheffler, did not play the 3M Open last year.

Rory McIlroy at the The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

3. Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele, ranked No. 3 in the world, will also miss the 3M Open. He tied McIlroy at T7 (10-under) at the Open Championship. In 13 starts this season, he hasn’t secured a win or a runner-up finish but has three top-3s and eight top-25s.

Schauffele has made the cut in all 13 events. Schauffele currently ranks 40th in the FedEx Cup standings and, like the others, skipped the 3M Open last year.

4. Collin Morikawa

World No. 6 Collin Morikawa is not part of this week’s field either. He has played 16 events this year and missed the cut in his last two starts, at the Open Championship (+7) and Genesis Scottish Open (+4).

Morikawa has yet to win this season but has two runner-up finishes, four top-10s, and 10 top-25s. He has missed three cuts overall and is currently 18th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Collin Morikawa at The 153rd Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

5. Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas will also sit out the tournament. He has played 17 events in 2025 and ended a nearly three-year winless streak by winning the RBC Heritage at 17-under-par.

Thomas has three runner-up finishes, seven top-10s, and eight top-25s, missing just two cuts. He ranks 5th in the FedEx Cup standings and 4th in the OWGR. At the Open Championship, he finished T34 at 3-under-par.

About the author Sonali Verma Know More