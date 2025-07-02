5 big names missing from the John Deere Classic 2025 ft. Rory McIlroy

The John Deere Classic will kick off on July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament is highly anticipated by fans, given that it takes place in the weeks leading up to the year's last golf major, The Open Championship. While some players are participating in this competition to polish their strokes, several well-known golfers are withdrawing to take some rest.

In this article, we will look at 5 big golfers who are not competing in the John Deere Classic to rest for the Open Championship.

#1 Rory McIlroy

Travelers Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy has had a lot of ups and downs during the 2025 season. He began the season by completing his career grand slam and winning the 2025 Masters. It was a huge moment, but his performance has not been followed since the 2025 PGA Championship. McIlroy will be hoping to make a comeback at the Open Championship; therefore, he will miss the John Deere Classic to avoid any injuries.

#2 Scottie Scheffler

Travelers Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

The current world number one, Scottie Scheffler, is a fan favourite in whatever tournament he takes part in. He has been in beast mode this season, with three victories so far. He was also the winner of the 2025 PGA Championship. He will be missing the 2025 John Deere Classic to rest before the final golf major.

Scheffler has been resting since the 2025 Travelers Championship to minimize exhaustion and prepare for the Open Championship.

#3 Justin Thomas

Travelers Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

This season, Justin Thomas has come close to winning multiple times. In 2025, he finished second three times, and he even won the RBC Heritage Cup. This shows Thomas's excellent and consistent performance level. It has been speculated that the golfer skipped the 2025 John Deere Classic in order to be mentally prepared for the Open Championship.

#4 Jordan Spieth

PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Jordan Spieth is undeniably one of the greatest names on the PGA Tour. Fans are aware of his extraordinary potential, which he has yet to fully utilize this season. The Open Championship could be the perfect platform for him to make a comeback, which he is preparing for.

Spieth suffered a neck injury and withdrew from the 2025 Travelers Championship. Following that, he will miss the 2025 John Deere Classic in order to properly recover for the season's final major event.

#5 Sepp Straka

Travelers Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

So far, Sepp Straka has had a successful 2025 season. He has won two tournaments this season: the American Express and the Truist Championship. He won the John Deere Classic in 2023 and would have been a clear fan favourite for the 2025 event as well. But instead of opting out, he decided to recuperate and prepare for the European portion of the schedule.

