5 big names missing from the LPGA Dow Championship 2025 ft. Nelly Korda and Charley Hull

The 2025 Dow Championship is the next tournament on the LPGA Tour's calendar following the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The event will be held from June 26 to 29 in Midland, Michigan.

This year's edition of the Dow Championship marks its 6th edition on the circuit with a field comprised of several world-class players. However, some stars like Nelly Korda have opted to sit out the event and recover from last week's Major championship.

Here's a look at five of the biggest names that are not a part of the 2025 Dow Championship field:

#1. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda, KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Nelly Korda was a big name at last week's 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The World No. 1 recorded yet another top-20 finish while making her ninth consecutive cut of the season.

The last time Nelly Korda played the Dow Championship was in 2021. She tied for 19th place with a total 7 under par score and earned $49,481 for her performance. The Olympian's next start will be the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship in France from July 10 to 13.

#2. Charley Hull

Charley Hull, KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Charley Hull is another top-20 world-ranked player to be sitting out the 2025 Dow Championship. Having played in the prestigious tournament last year, she made big moves on the field.

The Englishwoman tied for 5th place with an astounding 72-hole score of 18 under par. Hull went home with a paycheck worth $60,492.

The LPGA Tour sensation tied for 12th place at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship. With a total score of 5 over par, she shared the position with Lexi Thompson and five other players.

#3. Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee, KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Minjee Lee made headlines last week as she won the third Major championship of her career. She has decided to take a much-deserved break and will not be a part of the 2025 Dow Championship field.

The World No. 6 golfer last played the tournament in 2021. She claimed the solo fifth position with an 18 under par score. Less than a week after her top 5 finish, she went on to win the Amundi Evian Championship, which was her 5th victory on the LPGA Tour. Lee now has 11 titles, including 3 Majors, to her name.

#4. Anna Nordqvist

Anna Nordqvist, U.S. Women's Open (Image via Imagn)

Anna Nordqvist missed the cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. A 36-hole score of 8 over par saw her miss the cut by one stroke. She headed home from Texas early and will be sitting out the Dow Championship.

The Swede's next start will be at the Amundi Evian Championship as a past winner of the event. She seeks to take the week off to prep well to earn her 10th career victory.

#5. Angel Yin

Angel Yin, U.S. Women's Open (Image via Imagn)

Angel Yin posted her second consecutive top-ten finish at last week's Major championship. The World No. 7-ranked player will sit out of the tournament in Michigan this week.

While she is in the field for the event in France, the American golfer last played in the Dow Championship in 2022. She tied for 32nd place with a total 10 under par score.

