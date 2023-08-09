The major championship will take its final bow this week at the 2023 AIG Women's Open. It will get underway on Thursday, August 10, and run through the weekend to its final round on Sunday, August 13. The tournament features some of the top golfers in the world, including Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Rose Zhang, and Ashleigh Buhai.

The major event has served as a stage for a slew of captivating narratives, and the trend will continue this week. On that note, let's take a look at the five best storylines to watch at the 2023 AIG Women's Open.

5 big storylines to follow at the 2023 AIG Women's Open

#1 Ashleigh Buhai

Defending champion Ashleigh Buhai is looking forward to defending her title at the Major this week. Last year, she won her first major by defeating South Korean golfer Chun In-Gee in a playoff.

Buhai has an excellent opportunity to win the second major of her career in the AIG Women's Open, given that she is in brilliant form of late. She will become the first woman golfer to win two consecutive Women's Open if she wins this week.

She finished in the top 10 in six of her first 15 tournaments this year, including one victory.

#2 Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang, a rising talent, won her first LPGA Tour tournament earlier this year. She has performed admirably on the greens since turning professional in May.

Last year, the American golfer competed in the Women's British Open as an amateur and finished in T28 place. She will be competing as a professional golfer this week. Fans have their eyes on the budding star.

#3 Solheim Cup qualification

A good performance at this week's British Women's Open can help the golfers to earn a spot for themselves in the Solheim Cup. A strong finish at the major would go a long way in locking a spot in the team event.

Some of the top-ranked golfers, including Nelly Korda and Celine Boutier, have already secured a place in their teams. The Solheim Cup is scheduled to take place from September 22 to September 24.

#4 First-time major winner

Women's golf, in 2023, has been a breeding ground for new talent. There have been five consecutive first-time major champions since last summer. Buhai, the defending champion of the British Women's Open, established the trend, which has since continued.

Lilia Vu won the Chevron Championship earlier this year, followed by Allisen Corpuz, who won the US Women's Open. Ruoning Yin won the Women's PGA Championship, while Celine Boutier won the Evian Championship.

It would be worth watching that if this week could have a first-time major champion.

#5 Celine Boutier

Celine Boutier has won two events in her past two LPGA Tour appearances. It'll be interesting to see if she can complete a hat trick this week.

Boutier won the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship last month, followed by the 2023 Women's Scottish Open.