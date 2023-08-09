“I know the odds” – In-form Celine Boutier comments on the possibility of a three-peat at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open

Celine Boutier recently said that she wasn't putting herself under the pressure of achieving a three-peat at the AIG Women's Open.

A couple of weeks ago, Boutier won her first major, the Evian Championship, in front of her home crowd. The following week, she ended up winning the Women's Scottish Open. Now, she is at the Walton Heath Old Course in a quest to achieve a rare three-peat.

Boutier is once again one of the favorites to triumph this week. During the pre-event conference of the AIG Women's Open, she spoke about the odds and her mindset toward the chances of achieving a three-peat at this event.

She said:

"No, I know the odds. To be fair, like, even winning two in a row is already pretty low, so I know three is, like, unbelievable if it happened, but I'm just not going to put a lot of pressure on myself about that. I'm honestly trying to put some good rounds together and see at the end."

Could we see a three-peat @aigwomensopen? We never say never @celineboutierCould we see a three-peat @aigwomensopen? pic.twitter.com/CqQpdPk65g

The 29-year-old golfer added that although she wanted to finish the last major of the season on a high, she wasn't under any pressure to win two majors in a row and was happy to have already won her first major.

She was quoted as saying via ASAP Sports:

"I feel like I'm just so happy to have already won my first major. I feel like I obviously want to finish, you know, the last major of the season really well, but I'm definitely not putting so much pressure to, like, win this week."

The Montrouge native has already clinched three titles this season and is at the top of the standings in the Race to the CME Globe Season.

When will Celine Boutier tee off at the AIG Women's Open?

Celine Boutier won the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open on Sunday, August 6

The AIG Women's Open is the last major of the season and will take place from Thursday, August 10 to Sunday, August 13, at Walton Heath Old Course in Surrey, UK. The purse size of this year's event will be $7.3 million, with the winner receiving $1.095 million.

It will be a 144-player field at the AIG Women's Open, with 46 of the top 50 golfers in the Rolex World Rankings featuring at the event. Players like Celine Boutier, Nelly Korda, and Jin Young Ko will again be in the spotlight this week.

Boutier is paired with Georgia Hall and Atthaya Thitikul for the first round of the AIG Women's Open. The trio will tee off on Thursday, August 10, at 12:27 p.m. BST.

Boutiter has had an outstanding season, with three title wins this season. She made 13 cuts in 15 starts this year and has made the top 10 six times.

Thitikul hasn't won any events this year, but she has finished inside the top 10 eight times this year and is placed 16th in the Race to the CME Globe standings. Georgia Hall has also been winless this year but has made the top 10 five times.