Celine Boutier adds $300,000 to her $1,000,000 last week by winning Scottish Open and Amundi Evian Championship back-to-back

Celine Boutier secured a memorable triumph at the 2023 Scottish Open. She is looking unstoppable at the moment, after winning back-to-back tournaments on the LPGA Tour.

Just last week, Boutier won her first-ever Major at the Amundi Evian Championship. Now, she has won the Scottish Open too and has walked away with $300,000 in prize money.

Celine Boutier finished the Scottish Open at -15, with an overall score of 273. It was an unbelievable moment for the French golfer, who is becoming a force to be reckoned with. Speaking via Golf Digest, she said:

"It's completely crazy. I would have never imagined that I would be able to win not one, but two tournaments in a row, and yeah, I'm just incredibly in shock. Yeah, I don't think I know what to say or what to think. I think it's just completely out of control. I'm not sure what to think."

The prize purse for the 2023 Scottish Open was $2 million, and Boutier earned $300,000 as the winner. This brings Boutier's 2023 victory count to three - making her the most successful golfer this season.

Prize money payout list for the 2023 Scottish Open

Kim Hyo-joo finished second at the Scottish Open, while Yin Ruoning took solo third. Following is the complete list for the 2023 Scottish Open:

Win: Celine Boutier, -15, $300,000

2: Hyo Joo Kim, -13, $167,294

3: Ruoning Yin, -12, $111,529

T-4: A Lim Kim, -11, $75,282

T-4: Maja Stark, -11, $75,282

T-6: Nicole Broch Estrup, -10, $52,047

T-6: Patty Tavatanakit, -10, $52,047

T-6: Caroline Hedwall, -10, $52,047

T-9: Madelene Sagstrom, -9, $41,824

T-9: Sarah Kemp, -9, $41,824

T-9: Andrea Lee, -9, $41,824

T-9: Ally Ewing, -9, $41,824

T-13: Stephanie Kyriacou, -8, $35,318

T-13: Arpichaya Yubol, -8, $35,318

T-13: Minjee Lee, -8, $35,318

T-16: Jennifer Kupcho, -7, $31,135

T-16: Hinako Shibuno, -7, $31,135

T-16: Xiyu Janet Lin, -7, $31,135

T-16: Jenny Shin, -7, $31,135

T-20: Linn Grant, -6, $27,185

T-20: Esther Henseleit, -6, $27,185

T-20: Yu Liu, -6, $27,185

T-20: Yuna Nishimura, -6, $27,185

T-24: Linnea Strom, -4, $22,771

T-24: Nasa Hataoka, -4, $22,771

T-24: Sarah Schmelzel, -4, $22,771

T-24: Mi Hyang Lee, -4, $22,771

T-28: Jeongeun Lee6, -3, $17,324

T-28: Minami Katsu, -3, $17,324

T-28: Eleanor Givens, -3, $17,324

T-28: Megan Khang, -3, $17,324

T-28: Angel Yin, -3, $17,324

T-33: Celine Herbin, -2, $14,127

T-33: Eun Hee Ji, -2, $14,127

T-35: Frida Kinhult, -1, $10,575

T-35: Ana Peláez Triviño, -1, $10,575

T-35: Cara Gainer, -1, $10,575

T-35: Charley Hull, -1, $10,575

T-35: Gaby Lopez, -1, $10,575

T-35: Lee-Anne Pace, -1, $10,575

T-35: In Gee Chun, -1, $10,575

T-35: Lilia Vu, -1, $10,575

T-35: Maddie Szeryk, -1, $10,575

T-44: Gemma Dryburgh, E, $8,736

T-44: Na Rin An, E, $8,736

T-44: Soo Bin Joo, E, $8,736

T-47: Elin Arvidsson, +1, $7,714

T-47: Agathe Sauzon, +1, $7,714

T-47: Kim Metraux, +1, $7,714

T-47: Ayaka Furue, +1, $7,714

T-47: Amanda Doherty, +1, $7,714

T-47: Casandra Alexander, +1, $7,714

T-47: Annie Park, +1, $7,714

T-47: Perrine Delacour, + 1, $7,714

T-55: Aditi Ashok, +3, $6,413

T-55: Lauren Coughlin, +3, $6,413

T-55: Lydia Hall, +3, $6,413

T-55: Jasmine Suwannapura, +3, $6,413

T-55: Paula Reto, +3, $6,413

T-55: Emily Kristine Pedersen, +3, $6,413

T-61: Louise Duncan, +4, $5,669

T-61: Pernilla Lindberg, + 4, $5,669

T-63: Caroline Inglis, +5, $5,298

T-63: Ginnie Ding, +5, Amateur

T-63: Mel Reid, +5, $5,298

T-66: Alice Hewson, +6, $4,647

T-66: Bronte Law, +6, $4,647

T-66: Alison Lee, +6, $4,647

T-66: Marissa Steen, 6+, $4,647

T-66: Bailey Tardy, +6, $4,647

71: Leonie Harm, +8, $4,089

T-72: Magdalena Simmermacher, +12, $3,811

T-72: Emma Grechi, +12, $3,811

74: Klara Davidson Spilkova, +16, $3,532