WATCH: Maja Stark hits an incredible hole in one on the 6th hole at the Scottish Open

Maja Stark is impressing the crowd at the 2023 FreeD Group Women's Scottish Open. The tournament is now into its final round and is being held at the Dundonald Links course. Stark is currently over halfway through the third round and sits in T3.

Stark managed to produce one of the most thrilling moments of the tournament during the final round. Her tee shot on the sixth found the hole in the very first stroke itself, landing her an impressive hole-in-one. Needless to say, this put her into contention to possibly win the tournament.

Maja Stark is currently eligible for one of the automatic qualification spots for the Solheim Cup. She already has one win in the 2023 season at the Lalla Meryem Cup. Looking to add another win, Stark currently sits four shots behind the leader, Celine Boutier.

Maja Stark's putting practice pays off as she is poised to win the 2023 Scottish Open

Stark shot a 7 under par during the second round of the Scottish Open. Her win at the Meryem Cup was also a huge confidence booster. Speaking via the LET, she said:

“It gave me a lot of confidence because it showed that I was doing things right during the off season, because you never really know. But I felt like when I got out on the course again, it feels like my game has improved and gone to a new level. So that’s very nice."

Coming to the Scottish Open, Stark had a round of five consecutive birdies in the back half on Friday, despite battling a headache. Her putting practice has paid off and reflects in her improved performances.

“I feel like I’ve given myself an easier start to the year, because I’ve given myself enough time. In other years, I’ve gone from putting indoors to arriving at a tournament on a Monday, playing a practice round on Tuesday and Wednesday and then just go. And that’s not enough time."

Celine Boutier currently leads the Open at -15, while Kim Hyo-joo sits in second place at -12. Stark is tied with Kim A-lim, Patty Tavatanakit, and Yin Ruoning for third place.