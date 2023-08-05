Celine Boutier looking to win successive tournaments after taking 3 shot lead at Dundonald Golf Links

Celine Boutier is having a great time at the Dundonald Golf Links in the ongoing Freed Group Women's Scottish Open. She tops the leaderboard by a margin of three strokes against tied second-placed Patty Tavatanakit and Maja Stark.

The French professional golfer claimed her first major title last week after winning the Evian Championship 2023. She defeated Brooke Henderson by a margin of six strokes in that event. And now, she looks to claim her second successive win at the ongoing event at Ayrshire, Scotland.

After the conclusion of the first three rounds, Boutier has an aggregate score of 13 under 203. She started her campaign at Dundonald Golf Links with a score of 3 under 69 and followed it with a second-round score of 4 under 68. It was on Saturday that she advanced her lead to -3 after shooting a round of 6 under 66.

Celine Boutier at the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open (via Getty Images)

Celine Boutier was pretty happy after her third-round performances. She described her stroke-play as 'envision shots' that happened the way she wanted to. As Golf Digest quoted her saying:

"Sometimes you envision shots and they don't always happen. But today, it happened the way I saw it. I made a bogey on the ninth, which actually fired me up,” she added. “It was nice to get some more energy going."

"That was pretty unexpected" - Celine Boutier shares her feelings after winning the Evian Championship 2023

After returning with an aggregate score of 14 under 270, the 29-year-old French professional golfer claimed the prestigious major title. She defeated the defending champion Brooke Henderson by a huge margin of six strokes.

Boutier described her victory at the Evian Resort Golf Club as the realization of her 'biggest dream' since she started watching golf. After winning the event, as quoted by ESPN, she said:

"It has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf. This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager, and just to be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable."

Celine Boutier with the Evian Championship trophy (via Getty Images)

While entering the final round of play in the Evian Championship 2023 with a margin of four-strokes, Boutier looked confident and shot two consecutive birdies. She followed it up with another birdie on the fifth hole.

Speaking on her play in the first few holes, she felt it was unexpected and said:

"That was pretty unexpected. I definitely felt like I handled the first few holes really well. I had a good opportunity on 1, and the putt on 2 was definitely a bonus."

Celine Boutier secured her first major and fourth victory on the LPGA Tour after winning the Evian Championship 2023. The win fetched her a massive $1 million paycheck.

As of now, she is at Dundonald Golf Links and will be looking for her second consecutive win. If she wins the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open this Sunday, it will also be her third LPGA Tour victory this season.