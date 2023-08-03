Hinako 'Assassin' Shibuno targets the $300,000 Freed Group Women's Scottish Open title with sensational opening day performance    

The 24-year-old Japanese golfer Hinako 'Assassin' Shibuno is having a stellar time in the Freed Group Golf Women's Scottish Open. She finished her first round of play at Dundonald Links with a score of 8 under 64. Shibuno currently tops the leaderboard by a margin of two strokes against Madelene Sagstrom.

She carded eight birdies in the opening round and is hopeful of a win at the Kyle Phillips-designed course. She shot four consecutive birdies from hole no. 13th to 16th and another hat-trick of birdies from hole no. 6th to 9th.

Hinako 'Assassin' Shibuno playing at the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open (via Getty Images)

Back in 2019, when Shibuno won the AIG Women’s Open, her first major and professional title on LPGA Tour, she was referred to as 'Smiling Cinderella'.

However, speaking on how she got the 'Assassin' nickname, she credited it to Lydia Ko. As per The Soctsman, Shibuno said:

"Nobody really calls me that anymore. But Yes. Lydia Ko called me the 'Assassin' once, which I like better than 'Smiling Cinderella'."

After completing her first round of play, Hinako 'Assassin' Shibuno was pretty happy about her performance. She emphasized putting well on the 'little wider' course.

As of now, she eyes her second LPGA title at the Freed Group Golf Women's Scottish Open, which has a whopping prize pool of $2 million with the winner getting $300,000.

Analyzing Hinako 'Assassin' Shibuno's performance and results in 2023

The World No. 61 has played in 11 tournaments in the LPGA season 2023. However, she has not performed up to the mark yet. She has just one top 10 finish and did not make the cut in three events.

Hinako 'Assassin' Shibuno at The Chevron Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

She has also competed in four of the majors conducted so far this season. Her outing at the prestigious events has been nothing but disappointing. She missed the cut in two of them, the US Women's Open and KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

In the other two, The Chevron Championship and The Amundi Evian Championship, she finished in T28 and T59 positions on the leaderboard, respectively.

Here is the leaderboard standing of Hinako 'Assasin' Shibuno in LPGA season 2023 so far:

The Amundi Evian Championship - T59 (major)

Dana Open - Missed the Cut

U.S. Women's Open - Missed the Cut (major)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Missed the Cut (major)

JM Eagle LA Championship - T33

The Chevron Championship - T28 (major)

LOTTE Championship - T57

DIO Implant LA Open - 17

LPGA Drive On Championship - T7

HSBC Women's World Championship - T33

Honda LPGA Thailand - T27

Hinako 'Assassin' Shibuno earned a decent sum of $163,386 in the LPGA season 2023.