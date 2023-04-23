The first major tournament of the LPGA Tour is underway at the Jack Nicklaus Signature from April 20 to 23. After the conclusion of the second round, Allisen Corpuz maintained the lead with a score of 10-under par along with Angel Yin. Surprisingly, some of the top-ranked players missed the cut at the tournament, including Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson.

The final round of the tournament will start on Sunday, April 23. Here's a list of golfers who missed the cut at the Chevron Championship after the second round.

Top 5 players who missed the cut at the Chevron Championship

1. Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson failed to match the projected cut of +1 and missed the tournament by two overs. Thompson has a good record playing in major tournaments but unfortunately missed the cut this year.

Her best performance was recorded in 2014 when she won the championship. Having posted seven top-10 finishes, it was very shocking for her to miss the cut.

2) Lydia Ko

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko (Image via Getty)

The world's top-ranked female golfer, Lydia Ko, missed the cut at the Chevron Championship by three overs. She qualified for the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame and is one of the best golfers in the world.

Lydia Ko started with a round of 71 on Thursday. But things drastically changed on Friday. After the second round was suspended due to bad weather, Ko was at +3. She made a birdie and a bogey on the last hole when the game resumed and missed the cut.

3) Charley Hull

Charley Hull carded a first-round of 79. However, her performance improved in the second round after she made four birdies and as many bogeys to finish at 71, but it was not enough to make the cut. She missed the chance to play in the third round by six strokes.

Charley Hull has played in all five major tournaments but is yet to win one. She turned pro in 2013 and has won six professional events, including two LPGA Tours and three Ladies European Tours.

Hull had the best finish at the Chevron Championship in 2016 when she finished in second place.

4) Stacy Lewis

Stacy Lewis (Image via Getty)

Stacy Lewis finished in the second round at +3 and did not make the cut at the Chevron Championship. The Solheim Cup captain played the last round of 74 after making a double bogey, four bogeys and four birdies. Lewis made two bogeys and a birdie in the first round to finish at a score of 73.

Stacy Lewis won the Chevron Championship in 2011. She has won two major tournaments in her career and 14 professional events.

5) Grace Kim

Grace Kim joined the Chevron Championship soon after winning the Lotte Championship. Fans had high hopes for her but unfortunately, she could not cut it at the event. She fired 75-73 in the first two rounds of the tournament and missed the cut by four strokes.

Having turned pro in 2021, Kim has won six professional events, including one LPGA Tour, two ALPG Tours, and one Symetra Tour. She has played in two major tournaments and finished in 63rd place at the US Women's Open 2022.

