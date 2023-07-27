“Nothing better than representing your country”: Rose Zhang on making potential ‘dream’ Solheim Cup debut

The 20-year-old American professional golfer Rose Zhang had one of the most prolific debuts at the Mizuho Americas Open in June. She became the only second woman golfer to win a tournament on debut, the first being Beverly Hanson in 1951.

Just recently in an interview, Zhang wished to be part of the US team for the upcoming Solheim Cup. According to her, representing the country is a big honor. As quoted by Golf Digest, she said:

"It would be a dream just because back in - I've played two Junior Solheim Cups, one in Des Moines, Iowa and one in Gleneagles. Nothing is better than representing your own country with amazing people, having teammates to celebrate and enjoy playing for the honour of the red, white, and blue."

Rose Zhang with Mizuho Americas Open trophy in 2023 (via Getty Images)

Interestingly, the young professional golfer has already automated to secure a place in the upcoming team event, the Solheim Cup, in Spain. The US team has already appointed Stacy Lewis as the captain and as of now, Rose Zhang is almost set to debut at the team event this year.

"I don't really think about the Rolex Rankings" - Rose Zhang says as she emphasizes her performance for Solheim Cup selection

Speaking on the Solheim Cup format, Zhang emphasized playing with the team as a learning. She added that the tournament always is on the radar for many golfers and the prestige of the tournament is incredible. She said:

"It's a different format as well. I always loved team formats. I will say that of course it's a radar that a lot of people have to qualify for this event, and the prestige is absolutely incredible."

Rose Zhang at the US Women's Open (via Getty Images)

Zhang added that she does not actually look at the women's rankings. She shared that her game will make its way automatically.

"But I don't really think about the Rolex Rankings a lot. I haven't looked at it at all actually. I feel like if my game is there, by by-product I'll be able to qualify," said Zhang.

Rose Zhang also spoke about completing her education in the next few years. She added that she had spoken with her counselors to balance her schedule and her studies:

"I will be continuing to finish my studies in the next two, three years. I've talked to my counselors about how I can balance that schedule around my pro golf life, how to manage my studies, because that's something I'm very passionate about and I believe that it's something that I want to complete in my life."

Zhang won her debut event, the Mizuho Americas Open 2023 after defeating Jennifer Kupcho in the playoffs. She even competed in two majors this season, the Women's PGA Championship and the US Women's Open. She ended up in the top 10 ranks in both of the tournaments' leaderboards.