5 biggest odds shifts of the 2022-23 FedEx Cup season ft. Jon Rahm and Brian Harman

The 2022–23 FedEx Cup season concluded with Viktor Hovland winning the season-ending championship in style on Sunday, August 27th. He was listed at +500 odds at the Tour Championship, establishing himself as one of the tournament's favorites right from the first day. However, favorites didn't always emerge victorious on the PGA Tour this season.

There were several instances this FedEx Cup season where oddsmakers were left stunned after the final round as underdogs claimed championship titles. Whether it was Brian Harman at the 151st Open or Wyndham Clark at the US Open, no one would have expected them to be the winners in their respective events.

Here we will delve into the five biggest odds shifts in the FedEx Cup 2022–23 season.

Five of the most significant odd shifts in the 2022–23 FedEx Cup season

1) Nick Taylor at the RBC Canadian Open

This year, Nick Taylor became the first Canadian citizen since Pat Fletcher in 1954 to win the RBC Canadian Open. More than that, it was the biggest odd shift the PGA Tour witnessed this season.

Taylor carded a 3-over 75 in the first round and was trailing by eight strokes after the first round. Ahead of the second round, he went to +200000 in odd lists, far from being a favorite for the tournament. However, his form took a turn, and he went on to shoot 20-under in the next 54 holes and ended up beating Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff.

Taylor's win at the odds of +200000 was the biggest odd shift for a winner in the 2022–2023 FedEx Cup season.

2) Adam Svensson at The RSM Classic 2022

Svensson had a rocky start at the RSM Classic last November, as he carded a 1-over 73 to finish T108, nine shots behind the lead after the first round. During the first round, his odds reached as high as +150000.

Three days later, Svensson was the champion at Sea Island with scores of 64, 62, and 64.

3) Sepp Straka at John Deere Classic 2023

Straka was at +150000 at the opening round of the John Deere Classic, and his 2-over 73 didn't help to increase any hopes either. After the first round, he was 11 shots behind the lead and was tied for 133rd.

However, after the Thursday round, Straka's club went hot, and he shot 63, 65, and 62 in the remaining rounds to register a win at TPC Deere Run by two strokes. Interestingly, he was at +6500 ahead of his final round.

4) Viktor Hovland at the Memorial Tournament

During the third round of the Memorial Tournament, Hovland was +15,000 to win the title the following day, as he was still seven strokes behind the leader. However, leader Hideki Matsuyama faced a slump in the last two rounds.

Also, the FedEx Cup winner performed well enough on Sunday to take it to the decider with Denny McCarthy, which the Norwegian eventually won.

5) Brian Harman at the 151st Open

Until the 151st Open, Harman hadn't secured a win on the PGA Tour for six years. Also, he was +210000 ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open and was +13000 prior to the Open Championship.

However, Harman completely dominated the four days at Royal Liverpool and ended up winning his first major by a six-stroke margin.