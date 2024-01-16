5 Golfers who can win the 2024 American Express PGA tournament

The American Express, one of the most prominent PGA Tour events of the season, is on the calendar this weekend. The world's best golfers will be out in full force looking to get their new year off to a flying start. While not everyone can do that, there are plenty who are in the running for the trophy.

We take a look at five worthy candidates who can win the 2024 American Express.

Golfers who can take home American Express trophy

5) Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark will look to play well this weekend

Wyndham Clark has recently been the subject of LIV Golf rumors. Ordinarily, that would put a damper on his play since there's likely to be a lot of distraction and a lot on his mind. However, there's also a very strong chance that it motivates him. Everyone is going to want to ask about him moving to LIV, so the former Major winner will want to play so well that they can't help but talk about the play and not the rumors. He's also +3500 to win.

4) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas can start 2024 with a victory

Justin Thomas had a very poor season last year, missing the FedEx Cup Playoffs entirely. He redeemed himself at the Ryder Cup a bit, but he's going to need to turn things around in 2024. That should motivate him to return to form. He's +2000 to win the Express, which is better than most golfers, so oddsmakers believe he can do just that and start 2024 off on the right foot.

3) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is playing very well right now

Xander Schauffele has been in good form, jumping up to the fifth spot on the Official World Golf Rankings list thanks to his performances. That good play is poised to continue and give him a very strong shot at capturing his first trophy of the 2024 calendar year. He's +1000, third on the odds leaderboard right now.

2) Patrick Cantlay

Can Patrick Cantlay win the American Express?

Patrick Cantlay comes in with the second-best odds of winning the tournament this weekend. He's +900 to take home the crown, which puts him in very good company. At the end of this year, he's probably going to have won plenty of events, and he is likely to begin that this weekend. He's among the most talented players in this field which is why he has such strong odds.

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler could win the American Express

It shouldn't be much of a surprise that Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the American Express. He will probably be the favorite pretty frequently this year since he's the world number one and arguably the best golfer in every single tournament he plays in (especially with Jon Rahm gone to LIV Golf). Scheffler is +550 to win it all, so oddsmakers definitely believe that he's the player to watch this weekend. It's for good reason, as he will more than likely be among the best performers when it's all said and done.