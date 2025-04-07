5 golfers who outperformed their odds at the Valero Texas Open 2025 feat. Brian Harman

The Valero Texas Open 2025 concluded with the fourth round at TPC San Antonio on Sunday, April 6. Brian Harman won his fourth PGA Tour title at the tournament. He registered a three-stroke win in the game over Ryan Gerard.

Ad

The PGA Tour event had a stellar field, including the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg, Keegan Bradley, and Akshay Bhatia, who were among the top favorites to win the title. However, Harman was phenomenal with his game, especially in the first two rounds, outperforming his odds to clinch the title.

Below are the five golfers who overperformed their odds at the Valero Texas Open:

5 golfers who outperformed their odds at the Valero Texas Open 2025

#1 Brian Harman

Odds: +9000

Result: Winner

Ad

Trending

Brian Harman had a strong start at the tournament. He posted scores of 66 and 66 in the first two rounds. Despite weak third and fourth rounds of 72 and 75, he finished at 12-under par to win the Valero Texas Open by three strokes.

His win came despite odds of +9000, as per Fan Duel, and has given him a major momentum boost heading into the first major of the 2025 season at Augusta National.

#2 Ryan Gerard (+8000)

Odds: +9000

Result: Runner-up

Ad

Starting with odds of +8000, Ryan Gerard performed splendidly at the tournament. He posted a score of 73 in the first round, followed by a 66 in the second round to make the cut. He struggled again in the third round and scored 74; however, he rebounded with a 69 in the final round.

He finished second with an aggregate score of 6-under 282. This was also his best performance in 34 starts on the PGA Tour so far for the 25-year-old.

Ad

#3 Patrick Fishburn (+20000)

Odds: +20000

Result: T5

Patrick Fishburn started with decent rounds of 70 and 72 in the first two rounds. He had a rough third round, where he carded 74 in the third round. The 32-year-old scored 68 in the final round to finish 4-under and claimed a share of 5th place.

At +20000 odds, few predicted such a run from Fishburn, who had six missed cuts in 10 starts ahead of the Valero Texas Open, but his game made him a standout performer all week.

Ad

#4 Ryo Hisatsune (+17000)

Odds: +17000

Result: T5

Ryo Hisatsune scored 70, 67, 73, and 74 in the four rounds of the tournament and tied for fifth at 4-under. Hisatsune held his own on the tough TPC layout, going bogey-free in the second round.

#5 Chad Ramey (+35000)

Odds: +35000

Result: T5

One of the biggest surprises of the tournament was Chad Ramey, who had long-shot odds of +35000. He carded rounds of 72, 68, 70, and 74 to finish T5 at 4-under. This was his best finish of the 2025 season on the PGA Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More