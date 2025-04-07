Who is Brian Harman? All you need to know about the 2025 Valero Texas Open winner

Brian Harman has won the 2025 Valero Texas Open. The 38-year-old won the tournament by three strokes over Ryan Gerard at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, April 6.

Harman was born in 1987 to Eric and Nancy Harman in Savannah, Georgia, and had a splendid amateur career with wins at the 2003 U.S. Junior Amateur, the 2005 Players Amateur, and the 2007 Porter Cup. The American won numerous tournaments like the 2005 NCAA Preview and the 2006 Isleworth Invitational during his college years at the University of Georgia.

Brian Harman turned professional in 2009 and initially competed on the eGolf Professional Tour, a third-level golf tour in Charlotte, North Carolina. He earned a PGA Tour card in 2011 for the 2012 season through the PGA Tour Qualifying School.

The University of Georgia alumnus won his PGA Tour tournament in 2014 at the John Deere Classic. He won by one stroke over Zach Johnson. His next victory came at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, followed by a drought of six years, before finally winning at the 2023 Open Championship.

The 2025 Valero Texas Open's win is Harman's fourth PGA Tour victory. Talking about his win, he said (via Tee Scripts):

"Yeah, I had to wait a long time in between my second and third, didn't have to wait quite as long this time. Been playing some really good golf. My scores haven't showed it, but I've been feeling like it was right there. To have it pop this week and be in good form for some big stuff coming up is really awesome."

Harman is married to Kelly Van Slyke, and the couple share three children. He currently resides at St. Simons Island, GA.

So far, Harman has played in 377 tournaments on the PGA Tour and made the cut in 268 of them. He has achieved 28 top-5 and 56 top-10 finishes. He has also won a total of $40.4 million in tournament money in his professional career on PGA Tour.

A look at Brian Harman's performance in 2025

Brian Harman has had a decent start in the 2025 season so far. In 10 tournaments, he has made the cut in eight of them. He has registered one top-10 finish and four top-25 finishes.

Apart from his win at the Valero Texas Open, Harman's notable performances include a T17 at the Genesis Invitational and a T21 at the Sony Open. He won a total of $2.3 million as tournament money this year and is positioned 19th on the FedEx Cup standings.

Let's take a look at Brian Harman's performances in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

The Sentry : 58 (289, -3)

: 58 (289, -3) Sony Open in Hawaii : T21 (270, -10)

: T21 (270, -10) The American Express : Missed Cut (68-71-73, 212, -4)

: Missed Cut (68-71-73, 212, -4) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T53 (282, -6)

: T53 (282, -6) WM Phoenix Open : T25 (275, -9)

: T25 (275, -9) The Genesis Invitational : T17 (285, -3)

: T17 (285, -3) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T32 (274, -10)

: T32 (274, -10) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T40 (292, +4)

: T40 (292, +4) THE PLAYERS Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Valero Texas Open: 1 (266, -10)

