5 golfers who over-performed their odds at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic ft. Aaron Rai

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic concluded at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday, June 30th. Cam Davis won the tournament as Akshay Bhatia made a bogey on the final hole of the day. Davis shot 18-under for the event and won his second Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Davis was one of the few golfers who overperformed their odds at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, as not many people believed they would perform so well at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

Let's have a look at 5 golfers who overperformed their odds at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic:

5 golfers who over-performed their odds at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Aaron Rai performed consistently since the first round at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He carded 6-under 66 on Thursday, followed by 7-under 65 to make the cut. Aaron scored 4-under 68 on the moving day and was tied on the top of the leaderboard with Akshay Bhatia before the round.

However, with an even par on Sunday, Aaron Rai eventually tied for the second position with Akshay Bhatia, Davis Thompson, and Min Woo Lee. The T2 finish is his best performance on the PGA Tour so far.

Not many people backed the English golfer to end at the top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, as his odds going into the tournament ranged from +2800 to +3300 odds on different websites. However, the 29-year-old performed consistently throughout all four rounds at the Detroit Golf Club.

#2 Cam Davis

The young 29-year-old Australian golfer emerged as the winner of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He registered his second PGA Tour win; his first came at the same tournament in 2021. His winning the tournament came as a surprise to everyone, as Cam Davis had odds of +6500 going into the event. He carded 18-under 270 and won by a margin of one stroke over Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, and Min Woo Lee.

The performance at the Detroit Golf Club is his first top-10 finish of the year. His other notable finish this year was a T12 at the Augusta National Golf Club.

#3 Rico Hoey

Rico Hoey finished T6 for the event as he carded 15-under 273 for the event. This is not only his best finish in this year but also his only top-10 finish in the 2024 season.

Hoey has missed 10 cuts in the 16 starts this year, and his odds going into the tournament were +25000. The Filipino outperformed everyone as he scored under 70 in all four rounds.

#4 David Skinns

David Skinns finished T17 at the PGA Tour event. His odds going into the tournament were +15000, but he outperformed his odds.

The 42-year-old golfer made his only third top-20 finish in the 2024 PGA Tour event. He carded rounds of 71, 66, 67, and 72 for the event in Michigan.

#5 Roger Sloan

Roger Sloan finished T33 at the Detroit Golf Club. His odds going into the tournament were +50000, but he not only outperformed his odds but also registered his best performance of the season.

Sloan had missed seven cuts in 11 starts going into the tournament. However, he defied all his odds with rounds of 68, 68, 71 and 72 at the event.

