5 golfers who overperformed their odds at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 ft. Shane Lowry

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 concluded with Rory McIlroy lifting his first trophy at the iconic golf course. On Sunday, February 2, he fired a solid 6-under 66 to finish at 21-under and secure a two-shot win over Shane Lowry.

The leaderboard at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 featured many familiar names at the top. McIlroy, who was the second favorite to win, lived up to expectations. However, there were a few names who weren’t expected to finish this high at Pebble Beach.

In this article, we will take a look at five players who outperformed their odds at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025.

Five golfers who surpassed their odds at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025

1) Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image Source: Imagn)

Shane Lowry finished runner-up at Pebble Beach and played incredibly well throughout the week. However, as per oddsmakers, he wasn't expected to finish even in the top 25.

As per Sportsline, the Irishman was +7000 for the week but carded 66, 70, 65, and 68 over the four days to record a runner-up finish.

2) Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover acknowledges the crowd during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image Source: Getty)

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Lucas Glover shocked oddsmakers the most among all the players. Ranked fourth from the bottom on the odds list at +20,000, he defied expectations by finishing joint third with an impressive 18-under performance.

3) Russell Henley

Russell Henley lines up his putt during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image Source: Imagn)

Russell Henley was also listed at +7000 for the second signature event of the season. However, he started strong with an 8-under 64 and followed it up with rounds of 69, 71, and 67 to finish at 17-under, tying for fifth.

4) Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka walks off during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Source: (Image Source: Imagn)

Although Sepp Straka left disappointed after missing out on the title, he performed better than expected. The American Express winner was listed at +6000 for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 but held the 54-hole lead. However, he shot a 72 in the final round and eventually finished T7.

5) Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel during the TGL presented by SoFi: NY v ATL (Image Source: Getty)

Despite an impressive 2024 season, Billy Horschel started the week at +12000. He began with a 72 but then shot 65, 70, and 66 to tie for ninth alongside pre-tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler.

