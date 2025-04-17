5 golfers who played for Florida State University ft. Brooks Koepka

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka studied at Florida State University and played for the institution’s Seminoles golf team. He is now a professional golfer with nine PGA Tour wins and five major championship titles. However, Koepka is not the only golfer who played for Florida State University and had a successful career after graduating.

Let’s take a look at five golfers who played for the institution, including Koepka.

Golfers who attended Florida State University

Brooks Koepka

During Koepka's amateur career, he won the 2009 Rice Planters Amateur and the 2011 Brickyard Collegiate. He also won the Seminole Intercollegiate and Florida Atlantic Intercollegiate in 2012.

After turning pro, the Florida-born played on the European Tour and PGA Tour until he joined LIV Golf, the PIF-funded breakaway league. Koepka has won five individual events in the Saudi-backed league and is also captain of the Smash GC team in LIV Golf.

Paul Azinger

PGA Tour star Paul Azinger went to Brevard Community College before earning a scholarship to school at Florida State University. He started playing professional golf in 1981 and has won 12 events on the PGA Tour and two on the European Tour. Azinger is also a one-time major champion who won the PGA Championship in 1993 and finished at T3 in the U.S. Open that same year.

Hubert Green

Late American professional golfer and World Golf Hall of Famer Hubert Green graduated from Florida State University in 1968. Before turning pro, he won the 1966 Southern Amateur and claimed the Alabama Amateur Golf Champion title in 1967.

Green turned pro in 1969 and has won 19 events on the PGA Tour and three on the European Tour. He is also a two-time major championship winner who claimed the title in the 1977 U.S. Open and the 1985 PGA Championship. The veteran golfer passed away in 2018 at the age of 71 after battling throat cancer.

Jeff Sluman

67-year-old professional golfer Jeff Sluman graduated from Florida State University in 1980 after earning a Bachelor’s degree in finance. He turned pro that same year and now has six PGA Tour wins. His only major championship victory was in the 1988 PGA Championship. He came close to securing his second major title in the 1992 U.S. Open but fell short and finished in second place.

Sluman now plays on the PGA Tour Champions and has won six events on the circuit. He won the 2008 Bank of America Championship and the 2014 Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf, among several other victories.

Daniel Berger

American professional golfer Daniel Berger attended Florida State University and won the 2010 Florida State Match Play Championship as an amateur. He also represented the institution in the 2013 SunTrust Gator Invitational and Seminole Intercollegiate, which he won.

In Berger’s professional career, he won four events on the PGA Tour, including the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic and the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He has yet to secure a major championship title but placed a T6 finish in the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2021 Open Championship.

The Florida-born also competed in the just-concluded Masters Tournament, where he finished at T21 with two-under.

