5 golfers who returned to DP World Tour after joining LIV Golf ft. Laurie Canter and Cameron Smith

When the LIV Golf came into existence last year, it peeled away dozens of players from various golf series to play on the Saudi circuit. However, some of the players have returned to their original series after competing on the Saudi Circuit for a year.

Earlier this year, the DP World Tour imposed fines on the players, who defected from the European Tour to join the LIV Golf. Thus, golfers, including Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia resigned from their memberships.

Here are the golfers who returned to the DP World Tour from LIV Golf.

5 golfers who returned to DP World Tour after joining LIV Golf

#1 Laurie Canter

Laurie Canter (Image via Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

English golfer Laurie Canter was recently removed from the LIV Golf and will return to the European Tour this week. He will play at the 2023 Cazoo Open de France, which will take place from September 21 to September 24.

Canter joined LIV Golf's Majesticks GC after Sam Horsfield suffered a back injury in April 2023. However, Horsfield returned to the LIV Golf, and Canter was left with no team and decided to rejoin the DP World Tour.

#2 Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith (Image via REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Cameron Smith was the highest-ranked player who joined LIV Golf last year. The former Open Championship winner is set to return to the DP World Tour after the conclusion of this season of the Saudi Circuit.

The Australian golfer has confirmed that he will be playing in the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open, which are sponsored by the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Speaking about the tournament, Smith said (via Mirror.co.uk):

"I'm coming back home to play some golf. I loved coming back down to Australia just to hang out, but to play golf in front of the fans is something that I love doing and I'm happy that I'm coming back home."

"I've been fortunate to have a few PGAs, haven't quite got the Open yet so that's something that I want and I'll be working hard to get it done." As mentioned by Smith, he has already enjoyed success in the Australian PGA Championship, having won the event three times," he added.

#3 Oliver Fisher

Oliver Fisher (Image via Matt Dunham/AP)

Oliver Fisher also played in the inaugural season of the LIV Golf. However, he now plays on the European Tour. The English golfer turned pro in 2006 and has won one professional event on the DP World Tour.

Fisher won the Czech Open in 2011 after defeating Mikael Lundberg by two strokes.

#4 Shaun Norris

Shaun Norris (Image via Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Norris played at the LIV Golf in the inaugural season last year. However, he also joined the DP World Tour. The South African golfer currently plays on the Japan Golf Tour, Sunshine Tour, and the European Tour.

Norris has won 11 professional events since turning pro in 2002 and reached number 54 in the world rankings.

#5 Hennie du Plessis

Hennie du Plessis (Image via Sunshine Tour)

Hennie du Plessis competed on the LIV Golf last year before returning to the DP World Tour.

He turned pro in 2015 and so far registered victory in four professional events including two on the Sunshine Tour.