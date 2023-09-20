Laurie Canter set to rejoin DP World Tour at Open De France after LIV Golf stint ends with Sam Horsfield's return

The LIV Golf experience is not the same for all players, and Laurie Canter is proof of that. The economic part is very attractive, but the fields are very small. There is simply not enough room for everyone.

Canter has been removed from the Majesticks Golf Club team on LIV Golf and will return to the DP World Tour this weekend. The Englishman is part of the Open de France field that begins this Thursday.

Laurie Canter, ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 (Image via Getty)

LIV Golf has not completely given up his services. He is currently listed as a 'reserve player', a status that is no stranger to Canter. In fact, he came to Majesticks GC from the reserve to compensate for an injury.

This happened after the LIV Golf Singapore in April 2023. There, Sam Horsfield suffered a back injury that opened up Canter's spot on the Majesticks GC. With Horsfield's return scheduled for this weekend in Chicago, Canter will have to return to the reserves.

Despite being a reserve, this is the first time Canter has been without a team since joining LIV Golf in 2022. He played all seven tournaments of the inaugural season and the first three of 2023 for Cleeks GC. For the Adelaide tournament, he joined Majesticks GC, where he made eight starts.

Canter has paid the fine imposed on him by the DP World Tour for joining LIV Golf. This will allow him to play in the European Tour events for which he is eligible, such as the Open de France.

Laurie Canter with LIV Golf and more

The experience on the circuit, which is funded by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, has had a before and after for Laurie Canter. His performance was one in 2022 and will be another in 2023.

In the inaugural season, Canter finished 28th in the inaugural standings with 19 points in seven tournaments played. His best results were in Bangkok and Chicago (11th in both events).

He also had two other top-25 finishes (London and Boston). His worst finish of the season was 38th in Portland.

In 2023, his position on the individual list is 43rd, with only 12 points. Such a poor performance is the result of four tournaments outside the top 30 and only one in the top 20 (15th in Orlando). He also finished 21st in DC.