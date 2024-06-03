5 golfers who underperformed at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open concluded on Sunday, June 2, with Robert MacIntyre shooting 16-under for the week to claim his first-ever PGA Tour title. He carded a 2-under 68 in the final round to edge out Ben Griffin by a one-shot margin.

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open didn't feature a star-studded field, but it still included some prominent names on the PGA Tour. While many players had another successful week of golf, there were a few whose poor performances left fans disappointed.

Here's a look at five players who had an underwhelming week at the RBC Canadian Open.

5 players who underperformed at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open

1) Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala missed the cut at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open

Ahead of the week at Hamilton, Sahith Theegala was just behind Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in the oddsmakers' list to lift the title this week. However, the start proved to be a nightmare as he carded a 4 over par 74 that included back-to-back double bogeys on the 14th and 15th hole.

Theegala had a better round on Friday but 1-over 71 wasn't good enough to make it to the weekend.

2) Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry at the RBC Canadian Open, Round Three

Shane Lowry was playing his first event since making a T6 finish at the PGA Championship. With some good results this season, experts were expecting him to have a great week at Hamilton.

However, it proved to be subpar, as Lowry tied for 33rd at the RBC Canadian Open after shooting 72 and back-to-back 68s.

3) Nick Taylor

Nick Taylor was defending champion at RBC Canadian Open, Round 2

Nick Taylor wasn't quite high on the favorite list, but being the defending champion, a much better performance was expected from him. He missed the cut at Hamilton after carding 72 and 71, respectively.

4) Alex Noren

Alex Noren during the RBC Canadian Open, Round Two

Alex Noren had eight straight top-25 finishes coming to the RBC Canadian Open. Thus, it was expected that he would do well. However, he failed to make it to the weekend after shooting 70 and 72 in two rounds.

5) Cameron Young

Cameron Young during the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round Two

Cameron Young also had an underwhelming week after missing the cut by just one stroke. He posted a 2-over 72 on Thursday and needed a good second round. He tried hard with 69 but still fell one shot short.