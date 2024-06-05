5 golfers to watch at the 2024 Memorial Tournament ft. Ludvig Aberg

The PGA Tour heads to Dublin, Ohio, this week for the 2024 Memorial Tournament, which will take place at Muirfield Village Golf Club from Thursday, June 6, to Sunday, June 9.

The seventh Signature Event of the season will be a star-studded affair, with most of the top players competing this week for the whopping prize money of $20 million. Robert MacIntyre is the only eligible player missing from the action this week.

Here in this article, we will look at the five players to watch at the 2024 Memorial Tournament.

Five players to look at at the 2024 Memorial Tournament

1) Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim during the Charles Schwab Challenge, Round Two

Si Woo Kim missed the cut at the PGA Championship but other than that, he has been pretty consistent this year. He has made the cut in 14 out of 15 events and has registered 9 top 25s. The T6 finish at the Players Championship has been his only top ten this season.

Considering his consistency, we can expect Si Woo Kim to have another good week. As per Caesars, he is +140 for a top-20 finish this week.

2) Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg during the 2024 PGA Championship: Round Two

Ludvig Aberg will be back in action this week for the first time since the PGA Championship. Although he missed the cut at Valhalla, he has had a solid season so far. Thus, we can expect him to do well at Muirfield Village.

Aberg has made five top tens in eleven starts this year. He also finished runner-up in his debut at the Masters Tournament.

3) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland won the 2023 Memorial Tournament

Viktor Hovland was having a cold season until he finished T3 at the PGA Championship last month. Last year, his strong run began after his win at the Memorial Tournament, and he will be hoping to replicate that success this time as well.

4) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas during the 2024 PGA Championship

This is the second straight season that Justin Thomas has been erratic. He has been winless since his PGA Championship win two years ago.

This year has been relatively better for the fifteen-time PGA Tour winner, with four top tens, but he will be hoping to end his winning drought soon.

5) Alex Noren

RBC Canadian Open, Round Two

Alex Noren's streak of eight top-25 finishes ended last week at the RBC Canadian Open. However, he will likely treat it as an odd week and hopes to return to his consistent form at the Memorial Tournament.