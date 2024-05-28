5 golfers to watch at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open ft. Sahith Theegala

The PGA Tour will head to Ontario for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, which will commence on Thursday, May 30, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton.

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open will not feature several top-ranked players, as only four of the top 20 players in the OWGR are in action this week. However, the field will include a few big names like Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Tommy Fleetwood, as well as local stars such as Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, and defending champion Nick Taylor.

In this article, we will delve into five players to watch at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

Five players to look at at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open

#1 Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala at the 2024 PGA Championship

Sahith Theegala has been in impressive form this season. He has made 12 cuts in 14 appearances and has registered five top 10s, including two runner-up finishes.

Having done well on similar courses like TPC Sawgrass and Harbour Town, Theegala is expected to have a good week at Hamilton G&CC as well. He has made the cut in both of his previous appearances at the event but is yet to break into the top ten.

#2 Rory McIlroy

2024 PGA Championship: Final Round

Rory McIlroy is the highest-ranking player in the field this week. He has a great record here, as he won the RBC Canadian Open back-to-back in 2019 (the last time the event was played in Hamilton) and 2022. Last year, too, he tied for ninth.

Speaking of recent form, the Northern Irishman has bagged two wins and a T12 finish.

#3 Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry during the 2024 PGA Championship

After having a lean 2022–23 season, Shane Lowry has regained confidence this year. He has already achieved four top tens, including a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and a T6 at the PGA Championship.

Lowry has two top tens at the RBC Canadian Open, including a runner-up finish in 2019 at Hamilton.

#4 Alex Noren

Alex Noren has registered eight straight top-25s this season

Alex Noren is another name expected to do well this week. Although he has been winless this season, he has made nine top-25 finishes in 12 starts so far.

Currently, Noren is on a streak of eight consecutive top-25 finishes and will be hoping to extend the streak further with a good run at Hamilton.

#5 Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Pendrith during the Wells Fargo Championship, Round One

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open will feature many top local players, but Taylor Pendrith is the most recent winner. Although he had a shaky start to the year, he recently won his first-ever PGA Tour title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

In his past five starts, Pendrith has had two top 11s, one top ten, one win, and one missed cut. It will be interesting to see if he can continue his good run this week as well.