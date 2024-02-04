The third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was filled with a lot of surprises. Saturday's round garnered headlines for a variety of reasons, including Jason Day's moving day and Wyndham Clark's controversial course record.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the second Signature Event and has a purse of $20 million. Eighty top-ranked golfers teed off this week at the tournament, which will have its finale on Sunday, February 4, at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Following the third round of the tournament, 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark topped the leaderboard after his impressive performance.

Here are the five takeaways from round 3 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

5 key takeaways from Round 3 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

#1 Moving day for Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark (Image via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark shot a round of 60 on Saturday and jumped 22 positions to top the leaderboard of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am following 56 holes. It was a moving day for the former Major winner after he struggled with his game in the first two rounds of the tournament. He shot 72 in the first round and 67 in the second.

However, besides his amazing performance, Clark got into controversy for his course record of 60, which came after he was granted relief on the 16th hole on Saturday.

During the third round, his ball landed in an animal barrow, which was an abnormal area and as per the Rules of Golf, players get relief on it. The drop helped the golfer hit 60 in the round and created a record for hitting the lowest round at the venue.

#2 Ludvig Aberg maintained the pace

Ludvig Aberg (Image via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ludvig Aberg, who topped the leaderboard of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament following the second round, maintained a good pace in the third round as well. Although he failed to secure his lead, he still shot 67 and settled for second place, just one stroke behind the third-round leader, Wyndham Clark.

Aberg shot a bogey-free round on Saturday with five birdies to score 5-under-67.

#3 Matthieu Pavon shot 66

Matthieu Pavon (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon became the first French golfer in over 100 years to win on the PGA Tour last week after he won the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. The French golfer maintained good form at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Following the tournament's third round, he settled in third place with a score of under 15. Pavon shot a round of 66 on Saturday and jumped two positions on the leaderboard.

#4 Rory McIlroy's struggle continued

Rory McIlroy (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy was the expert's favourite to win the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, considering his remarkable performance at the DP World Tour events last month. However, he struggled with the game at this week's event.

He shot 71 in the first round, 74 in the second and 69 in the third round. He slipped down two positions on the leaderboard after 54 holes to finish tied in the 64th place.

#5 Jason Day's impressive performance

Jason Day (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jason Day shot 63 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and moved 28 positions on the leaderboard. He settled in a tie for sixth place with a score of under 13.

Day started the third round with four consecutive birdies on the initial four holes and then carded a bogey on the fifth hole. He shot five birdies and one bogey on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine, along with an eagle, to score 9-under-63.