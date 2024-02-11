5 lesser-known facts about PGA Golfer Maverick McNealy

American golfer Maverick McNealy has had a relatively strong start to the 2024 PGA Tour season with a T37 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, and a T39 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He currently sits in 9th place at the WM Phoenix Open after the first three rounds.

After a shoulder injury plagued McNealy in 2023, he is back on track to play a full season this year. McNealy's journey on the PGA Tour is just beginning, and here are 5 lesser known facts about the golfer.

5 lesser known facts about Maverick McNealy

#1 Maverick McNealy ranked World No. 1 in the amateur world golf rankings

In late 2016 and 17, Maverick McNealy was ranked World No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. He was also a part of the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2015 and 2017, both of which he won.

#2 McNealy set records while playing collegiate golf at Stanford

Maverick McNealy graduated from Stanford in 2018. During his time as a collegiate golfer, he shot a 61 at the Pac-12 Conference Championship, which tied the record held by Tiger Woods and Cameron Wilson.

He went on to win the Haskins award in 2015, awarded to the best collegiate male golfer in the US.

#3 McNealy almost did not turn pro

While McNealy was playing at Stanford, he considered not going pro and wanted to pursue a career in business. In 2018, he graduated with a degree in Management Science and Engineering, while turning pro a year earlier.

McNealy made his debut on the Web.com Tour in 2018, but did not win during his two years there.

#4 McNealy earned his PGA Tour card for 2019-20

The American golfer earned his PGA Tour card for the 2019-20 season through the Korn Ferry Tour. He has not won on the tour yet, but has finished as runner-up twice - once at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as well as at the 2021 Fortinet Championship.

#5 McNealy has earned his pilot's license

In 2023, McNealy missed the majority of the season due to a torn ligament in his shoulder at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He utilised this time to earn his pilot's license.