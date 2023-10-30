Maverick McNealy returns to PGA Tour after nearly 5 months due to his injury 

Maverick McNealy, famed on the PGA Tour for his putting prowess, is preparing to make a comeback at the WWT Championship in Cabo San Lucas after missing nearly five months due to injuries. This is his first competitive appearance since a lengthy absence from the tour. The tournament will be held at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal.

McNealy tore the anterior sternoclavicular ligament in his left shoulder in February. As a result, he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in early June, forcing him to take a break from golf for six months.

Instead of surgery, McNealy sought a comprehensive treatment regimen that included physical therapy, biomechanics analysis, golf swing modifications, and regenerative stem-cell treatments.

Maverick McNealy, who begins the week in 121st place in points, plans to compete in two fall events. This clever approach would protect his tour card and possibly propel him into the highly coveted Next 10, securing a spot in the inaugural two iconic events after The Sentry the following year.

The WWT Championship promises to be a showcase of exceptional talent, with accomplished golfers such as Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, and Ludvig Berg competing. In addition, sponsor exemptions Michael Block, Chris Gotterup, and amateur Preston Summerhays will compete, as will open qualifier Billy Davis.

Complete Result for Maverick McNealy in 2023 season

Fortinet Championship - Missed Cut

Shriners Children's Open - T10

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T12

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T18

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - T10

Cadence Bank Houston Open - T27

Sony Open in Hawaii - T7

Farmers Insurance Open - T31

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Withdrawn

WM Phoenix Open - Withdrawn

THE PLAYERS Championship - T60

Valspar Championship - T36

RBC Heritage - Missed Cut

Mexico Open - T60

AT&T Byron Nelson - Missed Cut

PGA Championship - Missed Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge - T52

RBC Canadian Open - Missed Cut

How did McNealy's 2022-2023 Season go?

Maverick McNealy has competed in a total of 18 events this year, making the cut in 11 of them. Despite his steady performance, he has yet to win. His most notable success this year came in the Sony Open in Hawaii, when he finished T7.

McNealy also finished in the top ten on two occasions, first at the Shriners Children's Open and then at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba.

Prior to his injury, Maverick McNealy was ranked No. 26 in FedExCup points, with five top-12 performances in his first nine outings. Unfortunately, he was forced to withdraw from consecutive events in Pebble Beach and Phoenix, dropping his points position to No. 86.