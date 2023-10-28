Who is participating in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship? Field and qualification criteria explored

After a successful Zozo Championship outing in Japan, the PGA Tour will now head to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship. First of the final three events on the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall Series, the event is set to tee off on Thursday, November 2 at the El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos.

The 2023 edition of the World Wide Technology Championship will debut at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal, after cutting ties with its long-term venue, the El Camaleón Golf Course on the Riviera Maya. The event will have a stacked field, including seven FedEx Cup Top 50 players as its top contenders.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship field explored

The event will feature some of the PGA Tour’s big names like Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, Lucas Glover, European Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg and PGA Championship fan-favorite Michael Block. Matt Kuchar, Akshay Bhatia and Taylor Montgomery are some other names to watch in Mexico.

However, 2022 champion Russell Henley will not be travelling to Los Cabos to defend his World Wide Technology Championship title.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship and their qualification criteria, as noted by the PGA Tour:

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Akshay Bhatia

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Joel Dahmen

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Brian Gay

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Hardy

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Mackenzie Hughes

Chris Kirk

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

J.J. Spaun

Robert Streb

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Erik van Rooyen

Richy Werenski

Career money exemption

Jason Dufner

Ryan Moore

Brandt Snedeker

Jimmy Walker

Sponsor Exemptions: Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category

Chris Gotterup

Peter Knade

Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

Ryan Gerard

Camilo Villegas

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Charley Hoffman

Chase Johnson

Chris Naegel

Preston Summerhays

Sponsor exemption (designated)

Isidro Benitez

Roberto Díaz

Jose Cristobal Islas

Sebastián Vázquez

PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

Michael Block

Open Qualifying

Billy Davis

Hunter Epson

Jeffrey Kang

Peter Kuest

Top 30 on the FedExCup Points List

Cameron Young

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Andrew Putnam

Taylor Pendrith

Troy Merritt

Beau Hossler

Brandon Wu

Adam Long

Dylan Frittelli

Ryan Palmer

David Lipsky

Stephan Jaeger

Russell Knox

Kevin Streelman

Mark Hubbard

Peter Malnati

Hayden Buckley

C.T. Pan

Sam Ryder

Vince Whaley

Nate Lashley

James Hahn

Greyson Sigg

Scott Piercy

Callum Tarren

Max McGreevy

Chesson Hadley

Nick Watney

Doug Ghim

Kevin Tway

Matthias Schwab

Patton Kizzire

Kramer Hickok

Austin Smotherman

Justin Lower

Doc Redman

Kelly Kraft

# Major medical extension

Zac Blair

Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)

Justin Suh

Top-10 and ties from previous TOUR event

Ryo Ishikawa

Isaiah Salinda

Robby Shelton

Kensei Hirata

Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)

Taylor Montgomery

Thomas Detry

Austin Eckroat

Ben Taylor

Ben Griffin

Davis Thompson

David Lingmerth

Harry Hall

Michael Kim

Will Gordon

Kevin Yu

Ben Martin

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

MJ Daffue

Zecheng Dou

Harrison Endycott

Paul Haley II

Henrik Norlander

Ludvig Åberg

Ryan Armour

Carl Yuan

Tano Goya

Trevor Cone

Brice Garnett

Brent Grant

Augusto Núñez

Austin Cook

Matti Schmid

Kevin Roy

Trevor Werbylo

Scott Harrington

Brian Stuard

Kyle Westmoreland

Michael Gligic

Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)

Harry Higgs

Cameron Percy

More details on the World Wide Technology Championship, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.