Who is participating in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship? Field and qualification criteria explored

After a successful Zozo Championship outing in Japan, the PGA Tour will now head to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship. First of the final three events on the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall Series, the event is set to tee off on Thursday, November 2 at the El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos.
The 2023 edition of the World Wide Technology Championship will debut at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal, after cutting ties with its long-term venue, the El Camaleón Golf Course on the Riviera Maya. The event will have a stacked field, including seven FedEx Cup Top 50 players as its top contenders.
2023 World Wide Technology Championship field explored
The event will feature some of the PGA Tour’s big names like Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, Lucas Glover, European Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg and PGA Championship fan-favorite Michael Block. Matt Kuchar, Akshay Bhatia and Taylor Montgomery are some other names to watch in Mexico.
However, 2022 champion Russell Henley will not be travelling to Los Cabos to defend his World Wide Technology Championship title.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship and their qualification criteria, as noted by the PGA Tour:
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Akshay Bhatia
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Joel Dahmen
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Brian Gay
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Nick Hardy
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Chris Kirk
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- J.J. Spaun
- Robert Streb
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Erik van Rooyen
- Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
- Jason Dufner
- Ryan Moore
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jimmy Walker
Sponsor Exemptions: Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category
- Chris Gotterup
- Peter Knade
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
- Ryan Gerard
- Camilo Villegas
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Charley Hoffman
- Chase Johnson
- Chris Naegel
- Preston Summerhays
Sponsor exemption (designated)
- Isidro Benitez
- Roberto Díaz
- Jose Cristobal Islas
- Sebastián Vázquez
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
- Michael Block
- Open Qualifying
- Billy Davis
- Hunter Epson
- Jeffrey Kang
- Peter Kuest
Top 30 on the FedExCup Points List
- Cameron Young
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Andrew Putnam
- Taylor Pendrith
- Troy Merritt
- Beau Hossler
- Brandon Wu
- Adam Long
- Dylan Frittelli
- Ryan Palmer
- David Lipsky
- Stephan Jaeger
- Russell Knox
- Kevin Streelman
- Mark Hubbard
- Peter Malnati
- Hayden Buckley
- C.T. Pan
- Sam Ryder
- Vince Whaley
- Nate Lashley
- James Hahn
- Greyson Sigg
- Scott Piercy
- Callum Tarren
- Max McGreevy
- Chesson Hadley
- Nick Watney
- Doug Ghim
- Kevin Tway
- Matthias Schwab
- Patton Kizzire
- Kramer Hickok
- Austin Smotherman
- Justin Lower
- Doc Redman
- Kelly Kraft
# Major medical extension
- Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
- Justin Suh
Top-10 and ties from previous TOUR event
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Isaiah Salinda
- Robby Shelton
- Kensei Hirata
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
- Taylor Montgomery
- Thomas Detry
- Austin Eckroat
- Ben Taylor
- Ben Griffin
- Davis Thompson
- David Lingmerth
- Harry Hall
- Michael Kim
- Will Gordon
- Kevin Yu
- Ben Martin
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- MJ Daffue
- Zecheng Dou
- Harrison Endycott
- Paul Haley II
- Henrik Norlander
- Ludvig Åberg
- Ryan Armour
- Carl Yuan
- Tano Goya
- Trevor Cone
- Brice Garnett
- Brent Grant
- Augusto Núñez
- Austin Cook
- Matti Schmid
- Kevin Roy
- Trevor Werbylo
- Scott Harrington
- Brian Stuard
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Michael Gligic
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
- Harry Higgs
- Cameron Percy
More details on the World Wide Technology Championship, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.