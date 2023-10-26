“That's why I'm not on the PGA Tour”: Michael Block candidly opens up about why he’s not competing on the Tour

Michael Block did so well at the PGA Championship that many believe he could have become a full-time professional on the PGA Tour.

He finished 15th in a field of the world's best golfers from the PGA and LIV Golf alike. And yet, he's not made the transition away from being an instructor.

Despite the magical finish, Block believes his performance is a perfect example of why he's not on the tour.

He said via Golf Digest:

"That's how good these guys on the tour are. That's 14 guys still beat me, and I brought my A+ game all around. So, that's why I'm not on the PGA Tour. I don't want to be that guy, I don't want to have my A+ game and still finish 15th. If I have my A+ game against club professionals, I'm going to win."

It was the peak performance for Block, an outing that he may never top. And from his perspective, it still wasn't good enough. The golfer, if he were to turn pro on the PGA Tour, would not face as daunting a field as the PGA Championship had.

Nevertheless, he would often have to contend with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and other star PGA players week in and week out. If he wasn't good enough at his best during the major, he doesn't believe he'd be good enough for the Tour.

Block knows he just can't compete. He knows he doesn't have the talent.

He does good things, but even he mentioned before that he didn't have what it takes when he dreamed about how good he could be with a driving length like McIlroy's:

"Oh my God. What I would shoot from where Rory hits it would be stupid. I think I'd be one of the best players in the world. "Hands down. If I had that stupid length, all day. My iron game, wedge game, around the greens and my putting is world class."

This was misconstrued as a shot at McIlroy, but it was really more of an honest admission that he just doesn't have all the tools necessary to compete on Tour all year long.

Michael Block not looking to join PGA Tour

Michael Block is staying off the PGA Tour

Michael Block believes it's better to avoid that fate than to try and be humbled. It was an all-time performance for him. Most non-professional golfers only get those once in a while.

Michael Block couldn't afford to be at anything less than that admittedly impressive level. If he were, his performances would look less impressive and more like he doesn't belong on the Tour.

He is already a bit of a controversial figure for his comments, so it stands to reason that if he tried and failed at the Tour, he'd receive even more fate. Block is pretty self-aware, and he's not really interested in testing that theory and confirming it.

He'll stay an instructor who occasionally plays and plays well. That's all he wants to be right now anyway.