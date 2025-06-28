5 notable duos who missed the cut at Dow Championship 2025 ft. Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang

After two rounds at the 2025 Dow Championship, the field has been trimmed from 72 teams to just 37 for the weekend at Midland Country Club. The cut line was set at 4-under-par, and while Jennifer Kupcho and Leona Maguire sit on top of the leaderboard at 13 under, several big names failed to make it through.

Kupcho and Maguire shot a 10-under 60 in the second round and hold a one-shot lead over Gemma Dryburgh and Cassie Porter. Defending champions Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin are at T17 with 6 under, while Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang sit T9 with 8 under after two rounds at the Dow Championship.

Here’s a look at five big teams who missed the cut at the Dow Championship

1. Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang (1 under)

Trending

Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang finished at 1-under-par and tied for 49th, missing the cut by three strokes at the Dow Championship. They opened the tournament with a 1-over 71 in the foursomes format on Thursday. On Friday, starting from the 10th tee, they posted a 1-under 68 in the four-ball round. Ko made five birdies but also had several bogeys, while Kang added two birdies and four bogeys.

2. Haeran Ryu and Rose Zhang (1 under)

Haeran Ryu and Rose Zhang also missed the weekend, finishing T49 at 1 under. After shooting a 3-over 73 in round one, they bounced back with a 4-under 66 on Friday. Their second round included seven birdies and five bogeys. Despite the improved performance on Friday, their slow start left them too far back.

3. Maria Fassi and Stacy Lewis (2 under)

Maria Fassi and Stacy Lewis at the Dow Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Maria Fassi and Stacy Lewis finished T41 with a score of 2 under, missing the cut by two shots. In round two, they made five birdies and three bogeys on the front nine for a 33. On the back nine, they added four birdies and four bogeys, finishing the day with a 3-under 67. Their opening day score of 1-over-71 left them too far behind to recover.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn (2 under)

The 2021 Dow Championship winners couldn’t recreate their past success this year. The Jutanugarn sisters finished T41 with a 2 under score. After a rough start with a 5-over 75 on Thursday that included five bogeys and no birdies, they bounced back with an impressive 7-under 63 on Friday. The second round featured seven birdies, two eagles, and six bogeys. However, the poor opening round cost them a spot for the weekend.

5. Aditi Ashok and Dottie Ardina (1 under)

Aditi Ashok and Dottie Ardina also missed the cut, finishing 1 under in total. They shot an even-par 70 on Thursday with three birdies and three bogeys. On Friday, they improved with a 2-under 68, making three birdies and one bogey. However, their 139 total was not enough for them to secure a spot for the weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More