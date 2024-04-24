5 people who can win the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide feat. home favorite Cam Smith

The second annual LIV Golf Adelaide event is set to tee off this weekend. Since some LIV players went to the Masters, it has been a while since Greg Norman's tour has been in action, but they're back this weekend.

A stacked field should provide another quality outing, as last year's trip to Australia proved to be a success. There are a lot of players who might walk away with $4 million and a trophy. Here are the top candidates for success this weekend.

Which LIV Golf members could win at Adelaide?

5) Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka will try to win another tournament

Brooks Koepka is perhaps being overlooked in this tournament. Not many are predicting him to win LIV Golf Adelaide, and his odds aren't that of a favorite. It's impossible to overlook his body of work, as he's a five-time Major winner who is still very much in his prime. Every weekend, he has a high chance of being the best player on the golf course and that is true in Adelaide as well.

4) Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann has a good shot to win in Australia

Joaquin Niemann is one of LIV's brightest talents, and he's got the second-best odds of winning Adelaide at +900. Niemann didn't have his best stuff the last time out, but he's still exceptional and already has two wins under his belt this season. Adding a third would not be a surprise.

3) Cam Smith

Expand Tweet

Two experts are predicting Cameron Smith to win the tournament, and for good reason. While it's been a while since he defected, he was ranked as high as three on OWGR and was considered one of the world's best talents on the PGA Tour. Now, he's still supremely talented, as evidenced by T6 at the Masters, and he's a hometown star. Smith is the lone Australian in the field, so he will probably have a lot of fans spurring him on.

2) Talor Gooch

Can Talor Gooch go back to back at Adelaide?

Talor Gooch is the defending points champion in LIV Golf. He's also the defending champion at Adelaide. He likes playing at this venue and has the skills to compete with anyone on tour. He doesn't necessarily have the highest odds (that would be Jon Rahm), but he's +1400 to win and he is more than capable of putting together 54 of the best holes this weekend.

1) Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm could win the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament

Before he left for LIV Golf, Jon Rahm was the world's second-ranked golfer. Thus far, the tour hasn't really brought in anyone else of that caliber, which means Rahm is a candidate to win every single weekend they play.

The fact that he hasn't yet won a tournament means he's due for a win at some point, and it could happen this weekend. Plus, even without a win, he's second in season points. He's been really good without a win, so look for Rahm to break the drought in Adelaide.