5 players who are in playoff bubble ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4 ft. Jordan Spieth

The FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis is the first event of the PGA Tour Playoffs. After Sunday’s final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the field will drop from 70 to 50 players. Those in the top 50 will advance to next week’s BMW Championship, while the rest will see their season end.Through three rounds at TPC Southwind, Tommy Fleetwood leads at 14-under, followed by Justin Rose at 13-under and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at 12-under. While the leaders are safe, several big names are fighting to stay inside the top 50 in the FedExCup standings or break in from just outside the line as the FedEx St. Jude Championship heads into its final day.Here are five players hovering on the playoff bubble going into Round 4 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship:1. Kurt KitayamaKurt Kitayama is tied for 16th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after the third round with a score of 6-under par. He’s 52nd in the current FedExCup standings and projected to move up to 47th.Kitayama has two PGA Tour wins and is ranked 41st in the Official World Golf Ranking. In 20 events this season, he has one win and three top-10 finishes.2. Chris KirkChris Kirk is tied for sixth at 9-under par after shooting 4-under on Saturday. He’s projected to jump from 61st to 48th in the FedExCup standings.This is his 375th PGA Tour start, with six career wins. In 21 events this season, he has no titles, one runner-up finish, and two top-10s. A strong final round could secure him a spot in Atlanta.3. Rickie FowlerRickie Fowler is also tied for sixth and sits 49th in the projected standings. He needs a top-10 finish to advance to next week and rejoin the Signature Events, where he needed sponsor exemptions this season after finishing 64th in last year’s FedExCup.Recent form has been strong, with a T7 at the Memorial Tournament and a T14 at The Open, climbing from outside the top 100 in May to 64th this week. He’s currently projected to make the second-biggest standings jump of the week.4. Jhonattan VegasJohnattan Vegas is tied for 16th at 6-under par after a 4-under round on Saturday. He’s 56th in the FedExCup standings and needs to move up six spots to reach the top 50.In 19 events this season, he has no wins or runner-ups but two top-10 finishes. He has four career PGA Tour wins and is ranked 64th in the OWGR.5. Jordan SpiethJordan Spieth, a three-time major winner and 2015 FedExCup champion, is projected to drop from 48th to 54th in the standings. He’s tied for 41st at 1-under par after the third round, sitting three shots outside the top-50 cutoff. This season, he has no wins but four top-10 finishes.Other notable names near the cutoff in the projected FedExCup standings after three rounds at the FedEx St. Jude Championship include J.T. Poston (T26, moving from 51st to 49th), Aldrich Potgieter (T67, dropping from 43rd to 52nd), and Wyndham Clark (T30, sliding from 49th to 53rd). Their final-round performances on Sunday will determine whether they advance to the BMW Championship or see their season come to an early end.