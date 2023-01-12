5 sleeper picks for the Sony Open in Hawaii

The Sony Open is underway at the Waialae Country Club in Hawaii from January 12 to 15 with a purse of $7 million. One hundred and forty-four players are set to take part in the tournament this week. It is the second PGA Tour event of the 2023 calendar year.

Fields will witness last year's champion Hideki Matsuyama, former World No. 1 Adam Scott, and PGA Tour superstar Jordan Spieth, in addition to Tom Kim, Billy Horschel, and Sungjae Im.

However, some sleeper picks are also ready to compete at the championship.

5 sleepers picks to expect at the Sony Open

1) Grayson Sigg

When it comes to sleepers' picks, it is worth mentioning Greyson Sigg. The PGA Tour sophomore had a rookie season in 2021–22. Having finished T15 on Sea Island, Greyson Sigg impressed people with his debut match, where the golfer finished in T42.

But it wasn't just Sigg who's been in the headlines; even his Georgia Bulldogs defended their title on Monday while playing on the gridiron. Now, all eyes are on the golfer's performance at the ongoing Sony Open.

2) Kazuki Higa

The Tohuku Fukushi University alum, who turned professional in 2017, will also be competing at the 2023 Sony Open. He finished 2022 by topping the Japan Golf money list and earning the right to play on the European Tour.

Kazuki Higa (Image via Getty)

Higa won the Shinhan Donghae Open in September and registered a two-shot victory at the event. His fourth victory of the season came in the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament towards the end of 2022.

3) Kramer Hickok

Kramer Hickok is yet another sleeper picked by the PGA Tour to play at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The Tour's preference for form over fit enables their golfers to compete against all odds and overcome abstinence.

Nine of his most recent loops were under 60 on the course. Kramer has played twice at Waialae, finishing T20 at least in 2022. He finished at T19 in 2021.

4) Andrew Putnam

Andrew Putnam is a former runner-up in Waialae. His one-time podium finish demonstrates the public's high regard for him. Trotting through the 2021–22 season, the American finished in T2 at the ZOZO Championship.

Putnam had a successful collegiate career while studying at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. Having won two tournaments in college, Andrew was named All-American three times. He tied for fourth in 2018 at the WGC-HSBC Champions and earned $393,000 in prize money.

5) Robby Shelton

The 27-year-old Alabama native, Robert Shelton IV, will be playing at the Sony Open. He played on the PGA Tour Canada and won the championship in 2017. In 2022, he won the BMW Charity Pro-Am, a Korn Ferry Tour match against Ben Griffin, on the second extra hole.

Earlier that year, he defeated Ben Taylor to win the Pinnacle Bank Championship by one stroke. Having finished 10th in the RSM Classic, Roberts is 45th in FedEx Cup Points. It will be his third appearance at Waialae. He also played as a sleeper at the Shriners three months ago.

