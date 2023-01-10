Tom Kim tops PGA Tour power rankings at Sony Open in Hawaii

South Korean golfer Tom Kim has had a phenomenal 2022 season with PGA Tour wins and being a part of the International team at the Presidents Cup. He has followed an amazing season with a banging start to 2023.

Tom Kim has already displayed his mettle at the recently concluded Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii. He finished tee-to-green and par-5 on his way to T5.

Kim has quickly hopped islands and will compete at the upcoming Sony Open in Hawaii. The actual tournament will begin on January 12 at the Wai'alae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Kim is currently leading the 144-man field in the power rankings, according to the PGA Tour. It is expected that he will achieve something historical at the Sony Open this year.

The website rankings said:

"(Tom Kim) continues to leave us shaking our heads, so it’s within reason that he’ll defy a historical trend."

Did Tom Kim and Jordan Spieth celebrate Christmas together?

Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim (Image via Golf.com)

Golfing stars Tom Kim and Jordan Spieth first met at the Presidents Cup. Although both were on opposite sides, they formed a bond quickly. In fact, they stayed in touch throughout the fall.

Kim said this about this friendship, according to golfmonthly.com.

"The more time I spent with Jordan just we kind of came closer friends. I think we shared a plane back from Hero back to Dallas, so I took the Jordan air."

Kim's family wasn't home for Christmas and he was all by himself. So, it was his new friend Jordan Spieth who invited him to celebrate the festival with his wife, Annie and son, Sammy.

Kim spoke about the endearing moment where he also babysat little one-year-old Sammy.

"He was really nice enough to invite me for Christmas. My family wasn’t home and I was kind of by myself. I got to spend some time with the Spieths and kind of babysit Sammy, which was really cool. But, yeah, it’s been amazing to kind of build a friendship and it was really cool to play with him today."

Kim had a wonderful time with Sammy Spieth as well and was all praise for the little boy.

"Oh, my God, Sammy’s amazing. He’s the most wonderful little boy I think I’ve ever met. He’s just absolutely amazing. So definitely I’ve seen a lot of kids, but he definitely makes it a lot easier."

Well, who doesn't like such an adorable friendship?

Poll : 0 votes