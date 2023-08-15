5 sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 BMW Championship

The 2023 BMW Championship is all set to be held between August 17 and 20 at the Olympia Fields North Course. The second step of the postseason playoff brings together the top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Lucas Glover won the St. Jude FedEx Championship and will be looking to win this week as well. However, competition is tough as golfers vie for the top 30 spots in the rankings.

This will give them a place in the ultimate tournament of this series, the Tour Championship. There are several golfers to watch out for at the BMW Championship, but here are the top 5 sleeper picks who might just surprise everyone.

Top 5 sleeper picks at the 2023 BMW Championship

1) Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo finished T20 at the St. Jude FedEx Championship and currently sits 23rd in the FedEx rankings, enough to even make the cut for the Tour Championship. He recently had a T10 finish at the 3M Open and a 6th-place finish at the Open Championship.

Grillo's consistent performances often saw him at the top of the leaderboard during the first two rounds of the tournament. If he were to carry that momentum into the weekend, he would have a chance at winning the Championship.

2) Brian Harman

Brian Harman won the 2023 US Open and has been at the top of his game. His last round at the St. Jude Championship finished with a 6-under par, leaving him with a 31st-place finish.

Currently sitting 9th in the FedEx Cup rankings, if Harman plays well this weekend, he could walk away with his name at the top of the leaderboard.

3) An Byeong-hun

An Byeong-hun finished 37th at the St. Jude Championship and has had a great 2023 season on the PGA Tour.

He had a second-place finish at the Wyndham Championship and a third-place finish at the Scottish Open.

Carrying forward the momentum of the 2023 season, An could very well end up at the top of the leaderboard.

4) Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore currently sits 14th in the FedEx Cup rankings and finished an impressive 5th at the St. Jude weekend.

His performance over the year has had quite a few highlights, and he is capable of finishing high on the leaderboard at the BMW Championship once again.

5) Cam Davis

Cam Davis just made the cut for the BMW Championship. His sixth-place finish at the St. Jude Championship bumped him up the ranks, allowing him to take 45th place in the FedEx rankings.

That, coupled with his T7 finish at the Wyndham Championship, should propel him to a finish at the top of the leaderboard this weekend.