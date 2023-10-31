5 sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 WWT Championship

The WWT Championship is the next headline event of the iconic PGA Tour. Many prominent golfers are making their way to Mexico to compete in the prestigious event with a total prize purse of $8.2 million.

Although there are many golfers who are considered favourites for this event, the course layout makes it a great place for underdogs to shine. With a total field of 132 players, many will be striving for a win at the championship.

The WWT Championship is special for many reasons and is easily one of the biggest events of the PGA Tour Fall schedule. Additionally, it will be played at the El Cardonal golf course at Diamante designed by the legendary Tiger Woods.

With fierce competition and talented golfers making their way to Mexico, we have compiled a list of 5 sleeper picks that can upset the favourites at the 2023 WWT Championship.

1 Cameron Champ

According to oddscheckers, Cameron Champ is entering the tournament with the odds of +6600. However, the American golfer has the ability to upset the favourites due to his familiarity with the courses in Mexico.

Champ has done well at Mayakoba and even finished sixth and eighth at the Mexico Open. With a comparatively weaker field, Cameron Champ is a true underdog featuring at the WWT Championship in Mexico.

2 Brandon Wu

Although he currently sits on the 102nd position in the OWGR rankings, Brandon Wu can be a fierce competitor on Mexican courses and his part performance is witness to that. The American golfer has zero PGA Tour wins but surprisingly shines in Mexico with over four top-5 finishes.

Wu finished second and third at the Mexico Open and third at the Puerto Rico Open. Interestingly, Wu is going through a bad run of form, but the Paspalum grass often works in his favour.

3 David Lipsky

David Lipsky can also be considered as a sleeper pick due to his familiarity with the Mexican golf courses. This combined with a comparatively weaker field, can help Lipsky work wonders at the WWT Championship. Unlike the above-mentioned players, Lipsky is in decent form currently and has ranked 18th or better in his last four starts.

4 Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo can be considered as an ideal candidate for a consistent golfer. The Argentine professional has two PGA Tour wins under his belt but consistently delivers quality results. His previous T10 finish at the Zozo Championship was fairly decent and the 31-year-old will hope to build on that form.

5 Akshay Bhatia

The 21-year-old golfer is currently finding his feet on the PGA Tour while holding massive potential for the future. Akshay Bhatia typically thrives at tropical courses with loads of open space to further drive the ball, and the WWT Championship course offers that. He ranks in the top 16 when it comes to driving the ball and the course designed by Tiger Woods is specifically built for that.