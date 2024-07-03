5 sleeper picks to watch at 2024 John Deere Classic ft. Neal Shipley

The 2024 John Deere Classic is set to tee off on Thursday, July 4. The event will take place at TPC Deere Run in the Quad Cities of Silvis, Illinois.

The John Deere Classic will feature a field of 156 players with a purse size of $9.2 million. Eight of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will compete this week, including Sepp Straka, Jason Day, Sungjae Im, and Jordan Spieth. Straka is also the defending champion at TPC Deere Run.

While the top-ranked players will be the favorites at TPC Deere Run, all eyes will also be on some sleeper picks who could potentially surprise this week. In this article, we will explore five sleeper picks for the 2024 John Deere Classic.

Five Sleeper picks for the 2024 John Deere Classic

1) Andrew Novak

Andrew Novak during the RBC Canadian Open - Third Round (Image via USA Today)

Andrew Novak is the first sleeper pick for the TPC Deere Run with the odds of +8000 to win this week. He has had six top-20s this season including two in the past two starts.

Speaking of past results, Novak has made cuts in both of his appearances and has a scoring average of 68.63.

2) Mark Hubbard

Mark Hubbard is one of the sleep picks for the John Deere Classic (image via USA Today)

As per BetMGM, Mark Hubbard is +500 to make a top-5 finish this week. He has yet to miss a cut. He has made four cuts in six appearances at the TPC Deere Run and registered a T6 finish last year.

3) Neal Shipley

Neal Shipley won the low amateur at the Masters as well as at the US Open (Image via USA Today)

Neal Shipley is competing on the PGA Tour for the second straight week. Last week he made a T20 finish at Rocket Mortgage Classic. This week he is +500 to make a top-10 finish.

4) Nick Hardy

Nick Hardy during the RBC Canadian Open (Image via USA Today)

Nick Hardy has never missed the cut at TPC Deere run in his past four starts and last year tied for 21st. Although he has had just one top-20 in the past 12 months, he is +450 to finish in the top 20 this week.

5) David Skinns

David Skinns is expected to make a top 40 finish at TPC Deere Run (Image via USA Today)

David Skinns is coming to the TPC Deere run after the T21 and T17 finishes at the RBC Canadian Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic, respectively. With three top-20s in the past four starts, he is +130 for a top-40 finish this week.

