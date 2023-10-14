5 things you didn’t know about Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims often accompanies her husband on the golf course. She was there with him at the Masters and most recently at the Ryder Cup.

Jena Sims is a renowned model, who is very active on social media. Moreover, she enjoys a decent following on the internet. She is very popular among fans, who are intrigued to know more about the social media star.

Here are five things one should know about Jena Sims.

5 things you didn’t know about Jena Sims

#1 Jena Sims's early life

Jena Sims was born on December 30, 1998, in Winder Georgia in the USA. She graduated from Winder-Barrow High School in 2007 and then attended Belmont University in Nashville. She had done her graduation in International business.

#2 Sims Pageantry

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims has won several pageantry competitions in the earlier days of her modelling career. She won the 2004 Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager and then won the trophy of 2005 Miss Junior National Teenager.

Sims has also won the 2007 Miss Georgia Team USA. Jena also created a "Pageant of Hope" for children with cancer.

#3 Jena Sims' acting career

Besides modelling, Sims is well-known for her acting. She has worked in several movies.

Sims starred in Attack of the 50-Foot Cheerleader in 2012 and then worked in Sharknado 5 in 2017. She also appeared in one of the episodes of Entourage.

#4 Jena Sims's first encounter with Brooks Koepka was on social media

Jena Sims directly slid into Koepka's DM on Instagram in 2015. They later met at the Masters for the first time between the seventh and eighth holes.

After dating for a few years, Koepka and Sims tied the knot on June 4, 2022. Speaking about her husband, Sims said (via People):

"I love being able to support Brooks and watch him because he's so talented. He'll say to me all the time: 'It must be so boring walking around in the crowd watching me play.' And I'm like, no way. I actually really enjoy it."

#5 Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims featured in Super Bowl commercial

In 2021, Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims were featured in a Super Bowl commercial. The ad was directed by legendary director Spike Lee.

Sims shared a few pictures from the commercial on her Instagram account with a caption saying:

"Thank you @michelobultra for including a little slice of our life in your Super Bowl commercial. Spike Lee was a dream to work with... and I guess you too @bkoepka."

Jena Sims enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She has around 283K followers on Instagram.