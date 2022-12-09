Who is Jena Sims? Everything we know about LIV golfer Brooks Koepka’s wife

For Brooks Koepka, 2022 was a significant year as he shifted his base from the PGA Tour to the new LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed series. As a result, he was suspended from the PGA Tour. Koepka's first victory on the Saudi-backed tour came at the LIV Golf Invitational in Jeddah by defeating Peter Uihlein.

This year was important for Koepka on a personal front too as he married his longtime girlfriend and actress Jena Sims in June.

Who is Jena Sims?

Jena Sims is an American model-turned-actress and philanthropist, who married professional golfer Brooks Koepka in June 2022. Born on December 30, 1988 in Winder, Georgia, Jena started participating in beauty pageants at a very young age. In 2004, Sims became Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager and was later crowned as the Miss Junior National Teenager in 2005.

Jena won Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007, and she also represented her state in Miss Teen USA 2007. Academically, Jena studied Business Management at Belmont University, Nashville, for a brief time.

Jena's acting career

Sims started her film career in 2012 when she debuted in the movie Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, where she played the lead character of cheerleader and science student Cassie.

The 33-year-old later went on to do TV as well. She has done notable work in "3-Headed Shark Attack" movies like Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

Jenna has also made guest appearances on famous TV shows such as Entourage, Dexter, The Vampire Diaries, and One Tree Hill.

Philanthropy

Besides acting and modeling, Jena does a lot of philanthropic work. Sims runs a non-profit organization called Pageant of Hope. The organization works to help children who are underprivileged, have cancer, and those with other sufferings. Pageant of Hope runs beauty pageants for these children.

Sims was given the Prudential Spirit of Community and Southern Hero award for her goodwill.

Jena's relationship with Brooks Koepka

Koepka and Sims share a kiss during 2018 US Open

Jena first met Koepka in 2015 at the Masters. While Sims doesn't recall the details of the meeting, Brooks said he remembers everything.

We were on Hole 7, which I don't even remember, but he's like, 'Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.' It was cool. … We were just friends at that point," Sims told Golf Digest in her 2018 interview.

In June 2017, both made their relationship official in public at the US Open. In July that year, they were first seen together at any red carpet event. They attended the ESPYS 2017 awards together.

Jena and Koepka got married in June this year (Image via Instagram/Brooks Koepka)

After four years of togetherness, Koepka proposed to Sims in 2021 and both got engaged. On June 5 this year, the couple got married in Turks and Caicos.

According to the Southampton Golf Club website, Sims' net worth is around $3 million, while Brooks has a net worth of around $18million.

