Brooks Koepka to finish the year outside the Top 50 for the first time in eight years

Joining LIV Golf has come up with a few consequences for Brooks Koepka. For the first time since 2014, Koepka is going to slip outside the top 50 by the end of 2022.

Currently, Koepka ranks 48. At the time of allying with LIV Golf, Koepka was ranked 19. Since then, he has only played just one ranking points event, July's Open at St Andrews, where he didn't do well and missed the cut.

The problem that LIV Golf allies are facing is that their events have not been granted ranking points for now. They are consistently fighting to get OWGR (Official World Golf Ranking) points.

Brooks Koepka to slip out of top 50

The suspension from the PGA Tour and lack of ranking points in LIV events has resulted in the downfall of the LIV Golf stars in the OWGR table. The options to gain ranking points are very limited for them, precisely on the DP World Tour.

Brooks Koepka's chances of gaining ranking points have bleaked further since he was already out of the DP World Tour membership, which he gave up in 2015. Having joined the LIV Golf meant his PGA Tour membership also ended.

The ranking slip for Koepka has been quite dramatic. The American was at the top of the World Rankings in February 2020. It was the best phase of Koepka’s career given the fact that he won four Majors during that timeline. He had victories at the US Open in 2017 and 2018. He went on to win the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019.

The wins at these tournaments make sure that Brooks Koepka won't be excluded from the Majors for now as he has secured four for 2023.

It is important for LIV Golf to secure OWGR points, considering the fact that the ranking points are one of the reasons several stars are hesitant to join the Saudi-backed Tour. Players fear suspension from the PGA Tour due to their current policy.

Brooks Koepka is not the only major name to slip in ranking

Besides Brooks Koepka, there are other LIV Golf stars as well who have had to face the consequences of their steps. 2018 Masters Champion Patrick Reed was out of the Top 50 in September. Reed, who has been in the top 50 since 2014, now sits at No. 67.

Louis Oosthuizen is another player who has not been out of the top 50 since 2014. He now sits at No. 51 in the latest ranking updates. Oosthuizen, however, has a chance to improve his current position as he is showing up in the ongoing Alfred Dunhill Championship this week, which is on the DP World Tour, where Oosthuizen is still a member. A win here will mean he is eligible for the upcoming Masters.

Dustin Johnson was ranked no. 3 at the beginning of 2022 and was looking for the top position. He took a big step to switch to LIV Golf this year which meant his good form this year made no impact whatsoever on his position. Johnson became the first individual champion at the LIV Golf event. Despite winning his 29th event overall, his position only slipped. He now stands at no. 40.

If the OWGR issue doesn't get resolved soon, players associated with LIV Golf might have to lose further points.

Poll : 0 votes