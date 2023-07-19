5 things to know before heading to the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool as a spectator

The 2023 Open Championship will provide you with excellent drama, thrilling execution, and an unrelenting challenge. The fourth major of the year is set to begin on Thursday, with the first round and conclude on Sunday.

Golf fans of all ages will gather at the historic Royal Liverpool to see the performances of the world's top-ranked golfers.

The 2023 Open Championship field will include 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, current World No. 1 and 2, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, respectively, LIV golfers Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Talor Gooch, as well as the defending champion, Cameron Smith, to compete for the Claret Jug.

So, if you're planning on watching this week's Major competition, keep an eye on these five things.

Important things to know if you're heading to the Open Championship

#1 View

The Royal Liverpool provides three distinct places for spectators.

The grandstand will have thousands of public and special seats surrounding the First, 17th, and 18th greens.

The spectator village is designed for the audience to take a break and enjoy some food and refreshments.

Large screens are available for spectators to relax and watch the game on.

#2 Re-entry to the venue

Spectators who leave the course without a valid display and digital ticket on The Open Tickets App will be unable to re-enter the venue.

Visitors who desire to re-enter the venue should ensure that they collect their wristbands before departing.

#3 Prohibited Items

Spectators are expected to avoid carrying forbidden items.

The following items are not permitted to be brought into the venue:

No ladders, boxes, crates, periscopes, selfie sticks, and other similar items

No lawn or oversized chairs, folding chairs, or any similar seating item

No pyrotechnic devices

No firearms, knives, corkscrews, or personal protection sprays.

No noise-producing devices.

No unmanned aerial vehicles.

No bicycles, skateboards, skates, or other ride-on equipment.

No promotional, commercial, political, religious, or items deemed offensive.

No still photography of play is permitted on Championship days.

All bags may be subject to search on entry to the venue.

No alcoholic beverages.

No pets except for service animals.

#4 Make sure to download the Open App

Downloading the tournament app is one of the most crucial things to do before attending the 151st Open Championship. The app has all of the necessary information, including tee times, ticket information, and other important details.

The App also contains all of the tournament's crucial updates and news. It's worth noting that complimentary WiFi will be available throughout the golf course, including the Spectator Village and grandstands.

#5 Spectators can bring their own food

Spectators attending the Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool are permitted to bring their own food and beverages.

They are not, however, permitted to carry alcoholic beverages. If visitors require alcohol, they can purchase it from the venue's public food area.