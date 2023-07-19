Royal Liverpool’s new ‘Little Eye’ 17th hole will decide the winner of The Open Championship 2023

The 2023 Open Championship will be played at Royal Liverpool, one of the world's most historic and oldest golf courses. The famed golf course, which was once part of the Liverpool Hunt Club, is located in Wirral, Merseyside, England. It was designed by Robert Chambers and George Morris in 1869.

The golf course is 7,218 yards long and has 18 holes, featuring ten 4-par holes, four 5-par holes, and three 3-par holes. It is well known for hosting major tournaments, and only a few golfers have had the opportunity to play there.

The last time the Royal Liverpool hosted the Open Championship was back in 2014, when Rory McIlroy won. However, the property had undergone numerous renovations since then.

The golfers will have to work hard to hit shots on the golf course, especially on the spanking new par three 17th hole, which could be the deciding hole for this year's champion.

The Standout development on the course created the 17th hole this year, which is named the "Little Eye." It was named after a nearby island, Dee Estuary, which could be seen from the venue. It is a 136-yard, 3-par hole that replaced the 15th hole.

The Royal Liverpool's penultimate hole is guarded by bunkers and has significant fall-off areas towards the sidelines.

Royal Liverpool holes

Here is a brief description of all 18 holes of the Royal Liverpool Golf Course:

Hole 1

Name- Royal

Par 4

Distance: 450 yards

Hole 2

Name- Stand

Par 4

Distance: 453 yards.

Hole 3

Name- Course

Par 4

Distance: 426 yards.

Hole 4

Name- Road

Par 4

Distance: 367 yards

Hole 5

Name- Long

Par 5

Distance: 520 yards.

Hole 6

Name- New

Par 3

Distance: 201 yards.

Hole 7

Name- Telegraph

Par- 4

Distance: 481 yards.

Hole 8

Name- Brairs

Par 4

Distance: 436 yards.

Hole 9

Name- Dowie

Par 3

Distance: 218 yards.

Hole 10

Name- Far

Par 4

Distance: 507 yards.

Hole 11

Name- Punch Bowl

Par 4

Distance: 392 yards.

Hole 12

Name- Dee

Par 4

Distance: 449 yards.

Hole 13

Name- Alps

Par 3

Distance: 194 yards

Hole 14

Name- Hilbre

Par 4

Distance: 454 yards.

Hole 15

Name- Field

Par 5

Distance: 620 yards

Hole 16

Name- Lake

Par 4

Distance: 461 yards.

Hole 17

Name- Little Eye

Par 3

Distance: 136 yards.

Hole 18

Name- Dun

Par 5

Distance: 609 yards.

“They made a really difficult turtle-shell par 3"- Jon Rahm says of the Royal Liverpool Golf Course

The 17th hole at Royal Liverpool is unquestionably the most important hole in the 2023 Open Championship. The golfers would struggle to make a birdie on the hole.

Speaking of the golf course, Martin Elbert, who oversaw its renovation, told the PGA Tour:

“I think with even a four- or five-shot lead, there will no certainty of the outcome. A two or a five or a six is possible at the short 17th, and eagle or double bogey at the 18th green are also in play given the fact that the hole is longer and the out-of-bounds closer to the playing line.”

Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters winner, also commented on the course, saying on the PGA Tour:

“They made a really difficult turtle-shell par 3. If you hit a good shot, put it on the green, you have a clear look at birdie. If you miss the green, you have a clear look at bogey.”

It is important to note that the Open Championship will kick start with the first round on July 20 and will its final round on July 23.