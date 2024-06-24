5 most underperforming golfers at the Travelers Championship 2024 ft. Max Homa

The final round of the Travelers Championship concluded with Scottie Scheffler beating Tom Kim in the playoff hole. This was his sixth win of the season and fifth Signature event of this year.

The playing field at the Travelers Championship was limited to 71 and there was no cut at the event. Few players, including the likes of Max Homa and Sam Burns, didn't have a great outing this week.

Here's a look at five names who underperformed at TPC River Highlands.

Five golfers who were underwhelming at the Travelers Championship

1) Max Homa

Max Homa during the Travelers Championship - Round One

Max Homa's first three rounds at TPC River Highlands were 70, 71 and 70. Thanks to his 66 in the final round, he jumped five spots and finished 3-under par.

Trending

Homas was saved from missing the cut this week due to the no-cut format but he has been struggling for the last few weeks. He has missed two cuts in the past four starts and hasn't finished inside the top 20 since the Wells Fargo Championship.

2) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth during the Travelers Championship - Round Three

Jordan Spieth's underwhelming form continued for yet another week as he tied for 63rd at TPC River Highlands. He has now struggled to make a top-20 finish in the ninth straight event since the Valero Texas Open.

3) Sam Burns

Sam Burns during the U.S. Open

Sam Burns was having a good week until the final round when he shot 2-over 72. After the round, he finished at 4-under and slipped 21 spots to T55.

4) Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala during the US Open - Round One

Sahith Theegala also witnessed a huge drop on Sunday, after he carded 72. He slipped 18 spots to T48 after aggregating at 5-under for the week.

5) Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk during the Memorial Tournament

Chris Kirk shot 71 and 70 in the first two rounds but moved up with a third-round 68. However, the 69 in the final round resulted in him dropping seven spots to T63 at the TPC River Highlands.

Kirk has had an underwhelming season despite winning the Sentry. He has missed three cuts in the past five starts.