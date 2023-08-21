5 worst performers at the 2023 BMW Championship

The 2023 BMW Championship witnessed Viktor Hovland sink seven out of his last nine holes for birdie on Sunday, August 21, to win his second title of the season. He went past the 54-hole leaders, Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler, to beat them by two strokes at Olympia Fields.

With this win, Hovland jumped to the second spot in the FedEx Cup standings, just 193.515 points behind Scheffler ahead of the Tour Championship.

While Hovland set a course record with a career-low 9-under 61 in the final round to claim the $3.6 million prize, a few big names failed to impress over the four days at Olympia Fields.

Here's a look at five disappointing performances at the 2023 BMW Championship:

Five worst performances at the 2023 BMW Championship

1) Taylor Moore

There was no worse performance this week at the 2023 BMW Championship than Taylor Moore's. He recorded scores of 72, 74, 80, and 72 over the four days at Olympia Fields, resulting in an aggregate of 18-over after 72 holes.

The outcome of the second Playoff event stood in stark contrast to Moore's performance the previous week in Memphis, where he secured a T5 finish at 10-under. Despite his worst performance of the season, Moore is safe to play the Tour Championship and is 21st in the FedEx Cup standings.

2) Seamus Power

The 36-year-old Irishman shot 76, 72, 74, and 72 to aggregate at 14-over and finished 48th on Sunday. With this performance, Power slipped to 41st in the FedEx Cup standings, marking the end of the 2022–23 season.

3) Jason Day

Jason Day began the event with a moderate 69, but his performance worsened as the week progressed at Olympia Fields. Two back-to-back 74s and a 70 on Sunday resulted in him finishing T45 at 7-over.

Day, whose five-year PGA Tour winning drought ended this season at AT&T Byron Nelson, has made it to the Tour Championship after finishing 21st in the FedEx Cup standings.

4) Kurt Kitayama

When Kurt Kitayama won his maiden title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this year, it seemed that a new chapter was beginning for the talented golfer. However, the golfer has barely made an impression since his maiden PGA Tour win.

He made just two top-10 finishes in the next 14 events since Bay Hill and the BMW Championship, another addition to the list of disappointing performances this season.

The 30-year-old American carded 76, 68, 72, and 68 at the Olympia Files to end the event at 4-over, ending his hopes of making a Tour Championship debut.

5) Jon Rahm

If anyone has been the most disappointing at the FedEx Cup Playoffs events so far, it's Jon Rahm. He entered the Playoffs after claiming four titles this season and securing the top position in the standings. However, he has been a shadow of himself so far in the Playoffs.

After the T31 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, it was expected that the Spaniard would bounce back this week. Unfortunately, he ended the event at T37 after shooting 68, 74, 71, and 67 in four rounds at the 2023 BMW Championship.

The final round of 67 helped Rahm to aggregate at even par, but it couldn't save him from losing the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings. He now sits fourth in the standings and will need his form back at East Lake to end the incredible season on a high.