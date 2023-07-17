5 worst performers at the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament ft. Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

Steph Curry carded an even-par 72 in the final round on Sunday, July 16, at the Lake Tahoe South Celebrity Golf Tournament. He beat Mardy Fish by two points at the American Century Championship in 2023.

Fish was leading by three points at the Edgewood Tahoe South until the final hole, where he got disturbed by the fan, who made a weird noise during his tee shot. Curry carded an Eagle on the 18th to gain six points, and Fish settled as the runner-up after sinking a par.

While Curry and Fish produced some fantastic golf, several celebrities barely made an impression over the week at the Edgewood Tahoe South. Players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who had just won Capital One's The Match last month, finished in the bottom half of the leaderboard. While Mahomes posted an 18-over 90 to finish in 62nd place, Kelce finished 71st with a total score of -17.

Not just Mahomes or Kelce, there were several big names who failed to do better at the American Century Championship. Here's a look at the five worst performers at Lake Tahoe South.

Five players who failed at the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament

Patrick Mahomes (-5)

Mahomes during the 2023 American Century Championship, Day Three

Patrick Mahomes scored 87, 91, and 93 over the three days at the American Century Championship 2023. This performance came after his surprise win at Capital One's The Match last month. He made six bogeys and six double bogeys in the final round and could not sink even one birdie.

For someone with a handicap of +7.7, this was a highly disappointing week for Mahomes.

Travis Kelce (-17)

Travis Kelce at the 2023 American Century Championship, Day Three

Travis Kelce had an even worse week than Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made 8 bogeys and 7 double bogeys in the final round of 93. He made just one birdie, which came on the 10th hole. He aggregated at 55-over after three rounds at Edgewood Tahoe South, and his total points were -17.

The Miz (-56)

The Miz during the 2023 American Century Championship, Day One

The Miz's performance was one of the worst at the American Century Championship in 2023. The WWE superstar finished second last with -56 points and could make just one birdie in the 54 holes he played. On the contrary, he made a barrage of bogeys and double bogeys, which clearly explained that he needed a bit more practice in this sport.

Charles Barkley (-32)

Charles Barkley had a disappointing outing at the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament

Charles Barkley loves golf and has been playing the game for over two decades. However, this wasn't a pleasant week for the former NBA star turned analyst. He shot 92 on Friday, 97 on Saturday, and 91 on Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe South.

The final day seemed to look slightly better than the previous two, as Barkley dug in two back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th. Unfortunately, things took a turn after this, and he went on to make five straight bogeys on the final five holes. The 60-year-old former NBA star finished 81st.

Dylan Dreyer (-64)

Dylan Dreyer finished 92nd at the 2023 American Century Championship

Dylan Dreyer had the worst outing at the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament, finishing 92nd after three days of golf. The NBC “Today” show co-host and meteorologist shot 99 on Sunday and couldn't make even a single par throughout. Over three days, she made just two pars. She was 85-over after 54 holes.